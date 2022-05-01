On-loan Blackburn Rovers man eyed for European transfer

Blackburn Rovers’ on-loan winger Reda Khadra is a summer transfer target for Belgian giants Anderlecht, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Khadra joined Blackburn on loan from Brighton back in the summer transfer window, and has become a popular and effective figure during his time at Ewood Park.

The winger has scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, although he has not featured for the Championship side since the end of March due to injury.

Even so, it seems as though the 20-year-old is still attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Anderlecht have watched Khadra during his time on loan with Blackburn, and are now keen on a deal.

It is thought that the Belgian side want to buy the winger outright, and although Khadra is said to be in parent club Brighton’s long term plans, the Premier League side would apparently sell him for the right price.

As things stand, there are just over 12 months remaining on Khadra’s contract with Brighton, securing his future at the AMEX until the end of next season.

The Verdict

For those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion, this will be a disappointing update.

Khadra has made a quite significant update while he has been at Ewood Park this season, so there may have been a fair few hoping to secure a fresh deal for the winger for the coming campaign.

However, this interest from elsewhere could make it difficult for Blackburn to do that, given Anderlecht could offer him the chance to compete for trophies, and in European football.

That is an opportunity Khadra may find hard to turn down, meaning Rovers may need to start looking at targets to fill the void he could leave in their side for next season.