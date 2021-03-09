On loan ace expresses love for QPR with future past this season uncertain

On loan Queens Park Rangers midfielder has revealed how much he is loving playing his football at the club at the moment as we wait to see what the future holds for him in the summer.

The Norwegian international joined the R’s on loan with it looking clear that Fulham were not going to be using him much this season in the Premier League.

Indeed, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the player past this season with him already hinting at his openness to a move away from Craven Cottage and, now, he has further divulged how much he is enjoying his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

Speaking to QPR’s website ahead of the Hoops’ clash with Wycombe tonight, the midfielder revealed:

“I love the way the manager wants to play, I love the players around me.

“I think it is a footballing team with quality players, and I am trying to help with my experience.

“It probably took two or three games to get up to speed with my fitness but I am getting there and trying to do my best for QPR.”

The Verdict

Johansen has quickly shown the quality he has in the middle of the park for QPR.

His passing and energy has been pivotal in helping the R’s improve their form in 2021 whilst he also adds that bit of bite and obvious wealth of experience in each Championship game.

It’s hard to call his future and what it holds for him at the moment but it is clear he’s enjoying his time at QPR and if a deal is there to be struck you could very much see it going through.