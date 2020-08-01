‘On his way out’ – These QPR fans react to player’s cryptic update amid West Brom and Leeds interest

QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has been attracting plenty of transfer interest from top-flight clubs following his excellent performances for Mark Warburton’s side in the Championship this term.

The 22-year-old enjoyed his most impressive campaign to date as he established his spot in the Hoops’ attacking unit, as he netted six goals and registered nine assists while helping the West London outfit to a 13th-placed finish in the second tier.

However, Mail Online reported last month that Belgian side Club Brugge have now agreed a £4.75million fee to sign Osayi-Samuel this summer, with newly-promoted West Brom having also shown an interest in the ex-Blackpool talent.

It has also been claimed by Football Insider that Albion’s fellow promotion winners Leeds United are also interested in the attacker’s services, with QPR reportedly planning on cashing in as Osayi-Samuel enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Osayi-Samuel has now taken to Instagram to share a cryptic image which shows him travelling on a private jet alongside his mother, with the winger stopping short of revealing his destination.

Plenty of QPR fans responded to this post by expressing their fear that Osayi-Samuel could be on his way to Belgium to finalise his Club Brugge switch, while others were more resigned to the 22-year-old looking set to leave this summer.

Here are some of the responses…

finton1: Good luck with your move.

sam_thomas7656: Cheers for everything Bright 😔

k7ish_d: Dont leave bro😭🔵⚪💙

harrybowden7: Don’t leave.

micall14: Please don’t be on your way to Brugge 😬

realpgille: Good luck in Belgium

jonathandooley1977: Hopefully not Belgium 🤔

luca.wb: On his way out.