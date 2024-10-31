This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Harry Cornick has been tipped to leave Bristol City in January after a difficult start to the season which has seen him struggle for regular minutes.

The striker joined the Robins from Luton Town in January 2023, but he's struggled to make an impact in Liam Manning's side so far this season, and he has played just one game.

The game came from the bench in the first round of the EFL Cup back in August, and he hasn't played in the Championship yet this season, being an unused substitute eight times, and missing out on the matchday squad on another four occasions.

This isn't what the 29-year-old would have had in mind before the season started, and unless something drastically changes in the next two months or so, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart in January, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis.

Bristol City's January transfer predictions outlined

We asked our Bristol City fan pundit, James Skinner, about his predictions for the January transfer window, and while he can see Cornick departing, he can also see defensive reinforcements being brought in.

Speaking to Football League World, James said: "In terms of the January transfer window and what I could see happening, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a couple of outgoing players.

“I think Harry Cornick might be on his way out in January. He’s been on the bench a few times recently, but he’s not playing, and he’s not even coming on for five or ten minutes here and there, and whilst he may be a good squad player, he can see him going and seeking opportunities for first-team football elsewhere.

“I think we may look at defensive cover. I don’t know who that would be, I’d imagine they may try and get someone on loan until the end of the season, maybe just to cover defensively with the couple of injuries we’ve had recently and with players like Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous out long-term. That may be something that is looked at to try and sort of give a bit of strength in defence until the end of the season."

Harry Cornick's move to Bristol City hasn't quite gone to plan

Cornick had a reputation as a decent Championship striker thanks to his form with Luton Town previously, but after just four goals in 63 appearances for Bristol City, it's fair to say his move to Ashton Gate hasn't gone to plan.

The 29-year-old still has another year-and-a-half on his contract, with his deal with the Robins set to expire in 2026, but at this moment in time, it would be a real surprise if he was to see that out.

Harry Cornick's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Bournemouth 2013-17 1 0 0 Welling United (Loan) 2014 5 1 0 Aldershot Town (Loan) 2014 2 0 0 Yeovil Town (Loan) 2015-16 42 7 3 Leyton Orient (Loan) 2016-17 13 1 3 Gillingham (Loan) 2017 6 0 0 Luton Town 2017-23 235 38 31 Bristol CIty 2023- 63 4 2

With just one EFL Cup appearance to his name this season, the writing looks on the wall for his time at Bristol City, and a move away from BS3 in January, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis, would look like a suitable one for all parties.

Sometimes in football, certain moves just don't go to plan, and that's been the case for Cornick at Bristol City, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave the club when the transfer window opens.