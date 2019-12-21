Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘On his way in January’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to team news ahead of Brentford clash

West Brom will be aiming to cement their spot at the Championship summit ahead of Christmas when they welcome an in-form Brentford side to The Hawthorns this afternoon.

The Baggies’ 3-2 victory over Midlands rivals Birmingham last weekend meant they have now won seven of their last eight matches, and they are now aiming to surpass the 50-point barrier against fourth-placed Brentford today.

Slaven Bilic has made two changes to his starting line-up following the win over the Blues with Darnell Furlong and Kyle Edwards stepping into the side in place of Conor Townsend and the injured Grady Diangana.

Diangana has been an integral figure in West Brom’s impressive attacking unit this term, but it was expected he would be forced to sit out this clash against the Bees as a result of the injury he sustained at St Andrew’s last weekend.

West Brom shared the news via their Twitter account this afternoon:

Plenty of West Brom fans responded to the selection by suggesting Charlie Austin may have deserved a start after scoring twice from the bench against Birmingham last week, while others suggested Ahmed Hegazi’s absence from the bench could mean he is on his way in January.

Here are some of the responses…


