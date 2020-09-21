‘On his way down south’ – Manager offers update on progressing Nottingham Forest transfer pursuit

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to bring Scott McKenna to the Championship, with Derek McInnes indicating things are unlikely to fall through from this point.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Forest were hot on the heels of McKenna, who is a full Scotland international and has played over 100 games for Aberdeen.

On the back of Aberdeen’s 3-0 defeat to Motherwell, which McKenna missed, McInnes confirmed that a deal for the centre-back to move to the Championship was close, without naming Forest.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m pretty sure they’re close to a fee being agreed and Scott is on his way down south to try and get things concluded. I’m pretty sure that’s the way it is and I’d be surprised if it fell through.

“Scott was always going to move at some point. I’d prefer to speak more when it’s concluded but he’s a player with 16 caps and at the age of 23 he’s only going to improve.

“He’s not just a good player, he’s a brilliant person and a great boy and I’ve enjoyed working with him. It’s always with a heavy heart when you lose good ones. But he’s one who is deserving of another opportunity to push on.

“Wherever he ends up he’ll have a good career, there’s no doubt about it, because he treats everything properly, whether it’s a passing drill or recovery after games, everything is 100 per cent.

“There’s no doubt we’ll miss that player and person and we certainly could have done with him today. We weren’t encouraging bids but we expected bids as soon as the Championship got up and running.”

Whilst McInnes has remained coy on where McKenna is heading, it’s believed it’s the City Ground, where he will joining Sabri Lamouchi’s Reds.

Forest missed out on the Championship play-offs last season on the back of a late collapse, whilst their start to the current campaign has been a poor one.

Lamouchi’s side have crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Barnsley, whilst they are in the Championship’s bottom-three on the back of defeats to QPR and Cardiff City.

The Verdict

McKenna is a good young centre-back that s set to arrive at Forest with a brilliant reputation.

McInnes can’t speak highly enough of him, which bodes well for the type of personality Forest are welcoming into their dressing room.

In terms of the 23-year-old’s ability, he will be fine in the Championship. He’s got a good left-foot and is a strong boy. In many ways, he’s going to really complement what Forest currently have at centre-back.

