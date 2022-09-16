“On his day” – Carlton Palmer shares Southampton player verdict after Reading and West Brom summer interest

Theo Walcott emerged as a target at both West Brom and Reading late on in the transfer window, reports have confirmed.

Both teams had been wanting to bolster their attacking options late on in the summer window, with the Baggies going on to complete a deal for Brandon Thomas-Asante, whilst the Royals are considering another move for free agent Andy Carroll.

As for Walcott, it remains to be seen how big of a part the 33-year-old will play for Southampton this season, as he is yet to feature in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

Sharing his thoughts on Walcott, in relation to the Championship moves that did not come to fruition, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I think he’s a very inconsistent player. On his day, he can be outstanding but those days are few and far between.

“His knowledge of how to play the wide game has never improved to me, you know, he’s not a centre forward where he wants to play. He can’t play with his back to goal.

“I mean, he certainly has bags of talent, but that hasn’t really come to fruition.

“I’m assuming he’s still going to want an awful lot of money. And if you if you’re going to take him in at Championship level, right, you want a consistent performance out of him, you don’t want an impact situation.”

The verdict

A loan move to the Championship would have perhaps been the best option for all involved, with not many second-tier clubs in a financial position to complete a permeant move.

Walcott is likely to be confined to very little game time for the Saints this season and a second-tier move could have been beneficial at this stage of his career.

It will be interesting to see if a potential move is on the cards once January comes about and if the same clubs will pursue a move.

As Palmer alludes to Walcott has been an inconsistent performer in the past but the talent is undeniable.