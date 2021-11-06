‘On fire,’ ‘What a player’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to resurgent 32-year-old’s display

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been heaping praise on the performance of Jack Colback following the Reds’ 3-0 win at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side went into the game aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship after they had failed to win any of their previous three matches.

The Reds were able to do that with a strong display at the City Ground as they switched to a back four. That helped to get the best out of them against a Preston side, who were fresh from inflicting a first defeat of the campaign on Bournemouth in mid-week.

Colback was once again an impressive performer for the Reds against Preston with the midfielder a rejuvenated option since Cooper took over at the City Ground. He managed to register his second goal in three games as he produced a fine volley to double Forest’s lead in the first half.

The midfielder was hugely instrumental in helping Forest take control of the game and he was one of a number of players to be excellent for them throughout the game.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were blown away by the performance of Colback and heaped praise on him for the improvements that he has been able to make with his performance levels under Cooper.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Ginger Pirlo strikes again 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/49AMY0PWQX — Sam Marriott (@_SamMarriott) November 6, 2021

Right now, it really is hard to believe it’s not Scholes https://t.co/7qhkKlkZHY — Harvey (@HarveyLawrence8) November 6, 2021

It's class to see Jack Colback back from the dead. He looks back to his best under Cooper. #nffc — ND (@NicholasTDoyle) November 6, 2021

Cooper has rejuvenated Colback – fantastic to see! He’s a menace at this level x — Tom Wheeldon (@Tommy_Basford) November 6, 2021

Colback mans on fire!!! — Kieran Blood (@kieranblood3) November 6, 2021

Jack colback. What a player. https://t.co/eKHI6iDXmd — LJP – NFFC Today (@NFFC_Opinions) November 6, 2021

Always said king colback was our guy. The amount of work he does that is unseen & unappreciated 🧡🧡🧡 — Rollojase (@rollojase) November 6, 2021