‘On fire’, ‘Utter filth’ – Many West Brom fans excited by training footage of Pereira, Diangana and Robson-Kanu

West Bromwich Albion have posted footage of Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Hal Robson-Kanu combining in training, which has left many Baggies fans buzzing.

Slaven Bilic’s side are second in the Championship as things stand and will be determined to ensure they secure an automatic promotion when the Championship gets back underway – as it is due to on the 20th of June.

West Brom are one point back from league leaders Leeds United but crucially they have a healthy six-point cushion over the play-offs.

The 15-question West Brom higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 West Brom have won higher or lower than 20 fixtures in the Championship so far this season? Higher Lower

No Championship side has scored more goals than the Baggies this season and the performances of Pereira, Diangana, and Robson-Kanu have been a key part of that.

Pereira, who originally joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been phenomenal in his first season in English football – scoring six goals and contributing 16 assists.

West Ham United loanee Diangana has been hampered by injury but still managed to grab five goals and six assists, while with 10 goals to his name, Robson-Kanu is having the most productive season of his career.

It appears the attacking trio are raring to get going as footage has emerged of them on the training ground.

ᴘᴇʀᴇɪʀᴀ x ᴅɪᴀɴɢᴀɴᴀ x ʜʀᴋ 🎯 pic.twitter.com/N84UbbCXKa — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 4, 2020

The training ground clip has drawn a strong response from the Hawthorns faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

Read the reaction of West Brom supporters here:

Utter filth 🤩 — Jamie Rossiter (@Jay89R) June 4, 2020

Quality players — Paul Hamblin (@2ParaPaul) June 4, 2020

Niiiiice — Mark Mansell (@MarkMansell) June 4, 2020

Beautiful guys — Gary Botfield (@gary_botfield) June 4, 2020

Looking good boys 👌👌⚽⚽💙 — Carl 1878 🇭🇷💙💚💛 (@baggyboy1878) June 4, 2020

The boys look on fire!! Can’t wait for the re-start….😀 — Richard Fletcher (@fletcher716) June 4, 2020

The trio are back again — Keiron Hazlehurst (@KeironKeironmh) June 4, 2020

Oh my God that is simply beautiful!! God missed watching that every week! — Mike Campbell (@WBAcambolia) June 4, 2020

Looking sharp — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) June 4, 2020