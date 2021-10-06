Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘On fire tonight’, ‘Exciting stuff’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 away win over Gillingham in the Papa John’s Trophy last night. 

Goals from Joe Pigott and Connor Chaplin earned the Tractor Boys a confidence boosting victory on the road and as a result they will now be looking to win their next group game in the competition in order to progress to the knockout stages.

Although the Trophy may not be viewed as a priority by many, Town put in a very professional performance over all and Paul Cook will have been pleased by the way in which his side dominated possession throughout the 90 minutes.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich faithful to react to the match, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from their side.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


