‘On fire tonight’, ‘Exciting stuff’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 away win over Gillingham in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.

Goals from Joe Pigott and Connor Chaplin earned the Tractor Boys a confidence boosting victory on the road and as a result they will now be looking to win their next group game in the competition in order to progress to the knockout stages.

Although the Trophy may not be viewed as a priority by many, Town put in a very professional performance over all and Paul Cook will have been pleased by the way in which his side dominated possession throughout the 90 minutes.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich faithful to react to the match, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from their side.

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Town on fire tonight 🔥. Cracking game to watch.👍🔵⚪🔵 #itfc — Mary McCourt (@mjcben148) October 5, 2021

Well done lads💙 win is a win, onto the next one and good to see players get minutes under their belt! — Dale (@DaleITFC) October 5, 2021

Repeat on Saturday please. — Dan (@DanielDaws1) October 5, 2021

You are underplaying that performance! We looked good, front foot as well as professional 👍🏻 — Mark Dubya (@dubya_mark) October 5, 2021

Blue army roll on Saturday — James Walker Parden (@PardenWalker) October 5, 2021

Job done ! 💙💙💙💙👊👍 — Rab …🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AllanKi22269349) October 5, 2021

Keep it going guys nice one, Do the same Saturday.#ITFC 💙 — @RussRobinson (@RussRobinson170) October 5, 2021

People slate the 🍕 cup but a win is a win!

All 👀 now look on to the match against the Ipswich Vets (#ColU) as now all teams Southern Group A have 3 pts. Exciting stuff indeed 🥰🥰 #itfc https://t.co/8IWxolwNRm — Maddie Reader (@maddiereader07) October 5, 2021

Good win. Need to use this as a springboard and a few players must have put themselves in contention for the weekend. https://t.co/DI1NxS4jZq — Mark F (@Pleyndamour) October 5, 2021