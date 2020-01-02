‘On fire’, ‘Superstar’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to Matt Godden’s message

Plenty of Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Matt Godden’s message after the forward netted his second hat-trick of the week in the club’s 4-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Having played a major role in sealing all three points for his side in their clash with Wycombe Wanderers last Sunday, the forward produced a stunning display at Prenton Park yesterday.

A bright start to the clash by Coventry resulted in Godden opening the scoring in the third minute as he headed past goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.

Jordan Shipley then doubled the Sky Blues’ advantage after being teed up by Liam Kelly.

Tranmere halved the deficit before half-time as Connor Jennings fired in his fourth goal of the season.

Following the break, the hosts squandered a fantastic opportunity to level up proceedings as Morgan Ferrier missed a penalty.

Coventry then restored their two goal lead in the 67th minute as Godden finished off a fine team move by sweeping home.

The forward completed his hat-trick in stoppage-time from the penalty spot to add some gloss to the scoreline.

After the clash, Godden tweeted: “Back to back baby.

“Scenes in the away end after the game, love these boys.”

Upon seeing the 28-year-old’s message, plenty of Coventry fans reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

On fire Matty 🔥 — CCFC Family Zone (@familyzoneccfc) January 1, 2020

What a player absolutely class @MattyGodden24 🔵⚽️ — Charlie Fellows (@charliefellows_) January 1, 2020

Too good 😍 — Rory Davies (@RoryDavies91) January 1, 2020

What a player! SUPER MATTY GODDEN #PUSB — Robbie Fisk (@FiskRobbie) January 1, 2020

6 in 2, decent return I suppose. 😂 — KNIBBZY (@itsknibbzy) January 1, 2020

On fire mate 🔥💙 — bobbygoodyer (@bobbygoodyer) January 1, 2020

Brilliant stuff, congratulations again! — ChicagoPhil (@MrRadebe3) January 1, 2020

Just the beginning 👏🏼👏🏼Hatty Godden — Steve CJ (@iiSteveJonesii) January 1, 2020

Well done amazing 2 hatricks in 2 games wow. Keep it going and up up we go. #PUSB — Myles Cadden (@Myles_Y) January 1, 2020

2020 is your year. — Jay (@ccfc_j) January 1, 2020

﻿