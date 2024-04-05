Highlights Middlesbrough progressing under Carrick, aiming for playoffs

Carrick's impact seen in player improvement and youth chances

Sonny Finch, a promising talent, set for first-team breakthrough

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have had another positive season under Michael Carrick, although it remains to be seen whether they can reach the play-off places.

Middlesbrough make progress under Michael Carrick

However, even if they do fall short, there’s no denying that Boro are making positive strides under the guidance of Carrick, who has built a stylish side that looks to play fast, attractive football.

Another factor under the ex-Manchester United coach has been his ability to improve individuals, with several players coming on significantly over the past 18 months.

Perhaps the biggest example was Chuba Akpom, who was transformed from an outcast to a forward that Ajax were willing to pay £10.5m to bring in.

As well as that, he hasn’t been scared to give academy lads a chance, with Hayden Hackney another individual that has flourished since Carrick’s arrival.

Middlesbrough’s academy prospects

Moving forward, the Teesside outfit are sure to be prioritising bringing players through, particularly as they won’t be in a position to splash huge sums.

Pleasingly, there’s a lot of talent in the youth sides, and Boro fan pundit Dana highlighted Sonny Finch as a player who will be capable of making that step up.

“I think Sonny Finch has got a decent chance of breaking into the first-team next. He has been on the bench for the recent game against Blackburn.

“He did have a hefty injury which kept him sidelined for a few months, but he’s come back now and he’s on fire for the U21s.

Sonny Finch Profile D.O.B 05/08/2005 Position Forward Middlesbrough Appearances (as of 3rd April) 4 International Level (as of 3rd April) England U18

“Finch has been a player over the past few years, from the U18s to the U21s, who just seems to progress year on year, and the fact he was on the bench against Blackburn is no surprise to me. He seems the one out of a lot of talented players in Middlesbrough’s academy that may end up taking that next step and getting a few minutes under his belt for the first-team.”

Sonny Finch is an exciting talent

The 18-year-old has been on the fringes of the first-team this season, which includes making the bench for that recent Blackburn fixture.

Those who have seen him play for the U23s have seen what Finch is all about, as he is an intelligent footballer who has excellent technical ability, and, crucially, he scores goals.

Of course, the next step is a massive one, and Finch will need to improve his physicality if he is to cope with the demands of the Championship, but that’s normal for someone so young, and it will come with time.

Related “They will be really good" - Wes Brown makes exciting Middlesbrough prediction Wes Brown feels Middlesbrough need more experience in their squad as he backed them to improve next season.

There’s no rush with the player, and Carrick will be easing him in and out of the side over the next few years as he manages his development.

But, there’s no doubt that Finch has the natural talent to make his mark at this level, and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out in the future, and whether he can go on to fulfil that potential at Middlesbrough.