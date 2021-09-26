‘On another level’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans pick out impressive performance from ace in Millwall draw

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters were left highly impressed by the performance of Djed Spence following the Reds’ 1-1 draw at home to Millwall on Saturday.

Forest headed into the game aiming to build on their first win of the season last time out at Huddersfield Town and pick up another three points to mark Steve Cooper’s first game in charge in the perfect fashion.

However, Forest were forced to show some character to come from behind after they conceded in the 32nd minute with Matt Smith heading home Sheyi Ojo’s cross.

Max Lowe managed to grab Forest an equalising goal in the 52nd minute. In the end, that was how the game finished and Cooper will have to be content with just a point on his first day in charge of the Reds.

One player though that showed a lot of promise in Cooper’s first game in charge was Spence.

The Middlesbrough loanee was very good in his right wing-back role and he managed to win five duels, make one tackle, one interception, and one clearance to show his defensive capabilities.

Whilst going forwards, Spence was heavily involved in the build-up with 70 touches of the ball and he was also able to deliver one key pass and complete two successful dribbles.

Many Forest fans have suggested that Spence’s performance showed what an excellent addition he has been to the squad since his arrival from Middlesbrough.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

We need to get Spence and Lowe signed up permanently! Best players by far for us today! #NFFC — Molly ❤️ (@MollyLovesBTR) September 25, 2021

Delighted for Djed Spence today. Another performance worthy of the Man of the Match. It’s so fantastic to see the player he has become. I taught him PE and I always hoped he’d make it. He’s grown in all areas of his game and seems to be thriving at Forest. Great to see. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/AHZJj2zK6C — Glenn Hancock (@glennhancock) September 25, 2021

Spence and Lowe on another level again today. Hope the rest of the team start stepping up and work on the movement off the ball. Few times we played ourself into into trouble again. Hope Grabban is back next game. #NFFC — SeCu 🦁🦁🦁 (@se_cu) September 25, 2021

Lowe & Spence absolute stand outs for me today 👏 #NFFC — Emma ⚽️🔴⚪ (@emseditorial) September 25, 2021

Spence is class totally deserved MOTM. Yates and Garner not good enough. Need to use the width more, imperative to build from this! #NFFC — Davina ♡︎ (@davina12xo) September 25, 2021

Not quite sure why Spence and Lowe's respective clubs let them leave on loan but I'm glad they did #nffc — Em C 💙 (@Colt_Em) September 25, 2021

Spence is so far the best signing. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ (@hannahforest) September 25, 2021

Lowe and Spence were absolutely superb signings 👌 #NFFC — Sam Evans (@samevansnffc) September 25, 2021