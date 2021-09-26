Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘On another level’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans pick out impressive performance from ace in Millwall draw

Published

9 mins ago

on

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters were left highly impressed by the performance of Djed Spence following the Reds’ 1-1 draw at home to Millwall on Saturday.

Forest headed into the game aiming to build on their first win of the season last time out at Huddersfield Town and pick up another three points to mark Steve Cooper’s first game in charge in the perfect fashion.

However, Forest were forced to show some character to come from behind after they conceded in the 32nd minute with Matt Smith heading home Sheyi Ojo’s cross.

Max Lowe managed to grab Forest an equalising goal in the 52nd minute. In the end, that was how the game finished and Cooper will have to be content with just a point on his first day in charge of the Reds.

One player though that showed a lot of promise in Cooper’s first game in charge was Spence.

The Middlesbrough loanee was very good in his right wing-back role and he managed to win five duels, make one tackle, one interception, and one clearance to show his defensive capabilities.

Whilst going forwards, Spence was heavily involved in the build-up with 70 touches of the ball and he was also able to deliver one key pass and complete two successful dribbles.

Many Forest fans have suggested that Spence’s performance showed what an excellent addition he has been to the squad since his arrival from Middlesbrough.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


