‘On another level’, ‘Big future’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to midfielder’s recent display

Sunderland will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in League One at the earliest of opportunities under the management of Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats are currently sat third in the League One table, and will know that their automatic promotion chances are all but over after a poor run of recent results.

They were forced to settle for a point against Accrington Stanley at the weekend, which meant that Sunderland are now winless in their last six matches in all competitions this term.

Johnson will be eager to see his players perform to a high standard in the play-offs, as they target promotion back into the Championship, especially when some of the players from the Under-23s have impressed in recent weeks.

One of those to catch the eye recently is Josh Hawkes, with the Black Cats youngster getting on the scoresheet once again on Monday afternoon against Reading’s Under-23s.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to Hawkes’ latest impressive showing, and it’s fair to say that the majority of the Stadium of Light faithful were pleased with his recent performance.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

This guy is on another level. Get him in first team — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) April 26, 2021

He’s needed to be in the first team for weeks. — Brad (@braddfearnleyy) April 26, 2021

It is lack of respect with the opponent to put Josh to play for u23, he is clearly on another level 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Thiago Tocantins (@ThiDaToca) April 26, 2021

@LeeJohnsonCoach do you watch these games ? Get the lad in with Big Chaz — Jase Ashman (@AshmanJase) April 26, 2021

This lad needs to be given a forward role preseason imo, do a Fergy and bring some young’ns in LJ — Anthony (Tony) Dalzell (@Tdal1369) April 26, 2021

It’s as if him and Neil are too good for u23… — Jayden hanlon 🇫🇷🇨🇭 (@Jaydenhanlon7) April 26, 2021

I’ll say it again why can’t LJ try him in 1st team instead of O’Brien — Alan Davison (@AlanDav42277562) April 26, 2021

Stick him beside Wyke I beg — Daniel (@MannixKnows) April 26, 2021

I LOVE THIS GUY. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) April 26, 2021

Get this lads in first team now https://t.co/imDcIVAMQb — Craig (@CrazyMackem23) April 26, 2021

He's battling valiantly for a spot in the first team https://t.co/Ucd4nDCuDe — Matty (@MattySunlun) April 26, 2021

I hope he's in Johnson's plans for next season, he has a big future ahead of. Get bulked up in the summer, he'll have a part to play 100% — 🔴⚪ (@Camer0nJohnson) April 26, 2021