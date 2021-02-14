‘On a different level’ – Many Norwich City fans react to Tottenham loanee’s performance vs Stoke City

Norwich City regained their place at the top of the Championship table after beating Stoke City to get their title charge back on track.

Daniel Farke’s team had gone four matches without winning or scoring in all competitions, but turned in an impressive display to leapfrog Brentford and move five points clear of third-placed Swansea City, whose trip to Sheffield Wednesday was another victim of the bad weather.

Todd Cantwell’s excellent finish and Teemu Pukki’s close-range strike put the Canaries in control at Carrow Road, although Nick Powell threatened a comeback for the Potters.

But Emi Buendia’s clinical strike restored Norwich’s two-goal advantage before Pukki completed the scoring by adding a fourth from the penalty spot in the closing stages.

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Norwich City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Was Ben Godfrey left or right footed? Left Right

But whilst both Buendia and Pukki grabbed the headlines once again, the performance of on loan Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp certainly didn’t go unnoticed from the Carrow Road faithful.

Since his move from Jose Mourinho’s side, the youngster has made a significant impression and has become a popular figure with Norwich fans despite their lack of seeing him in the flesh, and here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his display against Stoke City:

There are three things certain in life: 1) Taxes.

2) Death.

3) Oliver Skipp winning the Norwich City Man of the Match poll.#ncfc #thfc https://t.co/9K0QoFJyBz — Callum (@postedbycallum) February 13, 2021

Think of the number of standing ovations Oliver Skipp is missing out on this season. What a player. #ncfc — David Gower (@david_gower83) February 13, 2021

Oliver skipp…… WOW! Such a great talent! #ncfc — Ant 💙 (@Anty2609) February 13, 2021

It's been a real joy watching Oliver Skipp develop his game here, he's become such a pivotal player for us and has taken the quality of that CDM role up to a different level. Any chance we can have him next season #thfc fans😉 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/H2AtqjuWVd — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) February 13, 2021

Oliver Skipp is on a different level today and has been all season, #thfc fans you've got a serious player on your hands🔥 #ncfc — Jacob (@Jacobr_10) February 13, 2021

Still dunno how we have skipp — Jack ncfc🔰 (@JackFitzgibbon8) February 13, 2021

Hopefully Skipp is good to go on Wednesday. He was outstanding yet again. 💚 11 duels won

💛 5 recoveries

💚 4 tackles won

💛 5 aerial battles won

💚 51 passes

💛 7.48 WhoScored rating Warrior. #NCFC pic.twitter.com/yUB0gd6XPY — Daniel Emery (@DanielEmeryRS) February 13, 2021

Ollie Skipp consistently being brilliant. His presence in the team make a huge difference. Helps the defence and attack together, controls the midfield, hasn’t had a bad game the whole season. Spurs fans you’ve got yourselves a wonderkid 🙌🏻 #thfc #ncfc #TottenhamHotspur #spurs pic.twitter.com/55ijY1wJJE — SamNodge🔰 (@NCFCSam27) February 13, 2021