Norwich City

‘On a different level’ – Many Norwich City fans react to Tottenham loanee’s performance vs Stoke City

Published

38 mins ago

on

Norwich City regained their place at the top of the Championship table after beating Stoke City to get their title charge back on track. 

Daniel Farke’s team had gone four matches without winning or scoring in all competitions, but turned in an impressive display to leapfrog Brentford and move five points clear of third-placed Swansea City, whose trip to Sheffield Wednesday was another victim of the bad weather.

Todd Cantwell’s excellent finish and Teemu Pukki’s close-range strike put the Canaries in control at Carrow Road, although Nick Powell threatened a comeback for the Potters.

But Emi Buendia’s clinical strike restored Norwich’s two-goal advantage before Pukki completed the scoring by adding a fourth from the penalty spot in the closing stages.

But whilst both Buendia and Pukki grabbed the headlines once again, the performance of on loan Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp certainly didn’t go unnoticed from the Carrow Road faithful.

Since his move from Jose Mourinho’s side, the youngster has made a significant impression and has become a popular figure with Norwich fans despite their lack of seeing him in the flesh, and here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his display against Stoke City:


