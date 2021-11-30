Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘On a different level’, ‘Made that position his own’ – Many QPR fans highlight one player for praise after Derby win

Published

1 min ago

on

QPR came from behind to beat Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park on Monday evening and many R’s fans have been raving about the performance of Andre Dozzell.

It’s rare that Championship football features on a Monday evening but last night’s tie did not disappoint and was littered with wonderful goals.

Tom Lawrence gave Derby an early lead by hammering a strike into the top corner but Chris Willock’s first time volley early in the second half was arguably more impressive and Andre Gray’s winner in the 90th minute was, without doubt, the best of the lot.

Gray’s goal was enough to ensure all three points travelled back to the nation’s capital with the R’s and sees them move to third in the Championship – seven points off the top two – after a brilliant run in November.

Mark Warburton’s side have taken 10 points from a possible 12 this month – a run that has coincided with Andre Dozzell playing a more prominent role in the side.

The 22-year-old joined from Ipswich Town in the summer but really looks to have found his feet of late, with many R’s fans taking to Twitter to praise him for his performance in last night’s victory.

