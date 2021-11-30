‘On a different level’, ‘Made that position his own’ – Many QPR fans highlight one player for praise after Derby win

QPR came from behind to beat Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park on Monday evening and many R’s fans have been raving about the performance of Andre Dozzell.

It’s rare that Championship football features on a Monday evening but last night’s tie did not disappoint and was littered with wonderful goals.

Tom Lawrence gave Derby an early lead by hammering a strike into the top corner but Chris Willock’s first time volley early in the second half was arguably more impressive and Andre Gray’s winner in the 90th minute was, without doubt, the best of the lot.

Gray’s goal was enough to ensure all three points travelled back to the nation’s capital with the R’s and sees them move to third in the Championship – seven points off the top two – after a brilliant run in November.

Mark Warburton’s side have taken 10 points from a possible 12 this month – a run that has coincided with Andre Dozzell playing a more prominent role in the side.

The 22-year-old joined from Ipswich Town in the summer but really looks to have found his feet of late, with many R’s fans taking to Twitter to praise him for his performance in last night’s victory.

Read their reaction here:

Andre Dozzell. Ipswich must have some midfield to not be bothered about losing him. Great again tonight. Keeps it simple, doesn’t move from CM. Technically excellent. Made that position is own now. Loves a no look pass too #qpr — W12 Podcast 🎙 (@W12Podcast) November 29, 2021

Improved so much already. Think he benefits from having a solid back three and players like steff chair and willock to pass to — El Tel (@ElTel98419113) November 29, 2021

Always looking for the ball. Impressed with what I’m seeing. — PaulP (@p_pelling) November 29, 2021

He’s improving all the time. Having Stef as mentor is definitely having a positive impact — esscaaay (@Esscaaay) November 29, 2021

One of the best providers of a direct through ball around in the League right now. — Stories from the sea – 100% Pfizered (@DesiCommsMan) November 30, 2021

Love how positive a player Andre Dozzell is. Doesn't play a safe pass back, instead confidently keeps the ball until he can play a forward pass #qpr — Daniel (@danmule93) November 29, 2021

I thought Chair was magnificent, Willock good as normal, Dozzell really starting to kick on and what a goal! #qpr — Billy Rice (@dangerrice) November 29, 2021

Dozzell on a different level now #QPR — Jack (@JStapeley) November 29, 2021