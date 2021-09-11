Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'On a different level', 'Feel so bad for him' – These Reading fans hail one man despite late collapse v QPR

8 mins ago

Reading may have suffered late heartbreak against Queens Park Rangers at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this afternoon, but there were at least some reasons to be positive.

Royals fans probably thought that a second league win of the season was on the horizon as they were 3-1 up with 13 minutes to play against the Hoops, but goals from Andre Gray and Stefan Johansen snatched two points away from them.

Veljko Paunovic is lacking in attacking options right now thanks to injuries to Lucas Joao, Femi Azeez and Yakou Meite, whilst a deadline day move for free agent Andy Carroll failed to materialise.

One player he can rely on to produce the goods though is John Swift, who is really lighting up the Championship so far this season despite not being on the winning end of results much.

An injury-hit 2020-21 campaign saw Swift score just once in 14 matches, however six games into the current season has seen the attacking midfielder score six goals and notch two assists – a simply phenomenal return.

A hat-trick today for Swift almost guided Reading to a victory but sadly it wasn’t to be – Royals fans though have been appreciative that the 26-year-old is the only real shining light at the club right now who is able to step foot on the pitch.


