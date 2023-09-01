Leicester City take on Hull City in the Championship at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes have enjoyed an outstanding start to the season as they look to make an instant return to the Premier League and they currently sit top of the table after winning their opening four league games.

Leicester picked up their fourth consecutive league victory with a 2-1 win over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes took the lead in the 12th minute when Kasey McAteer headed home Kelechi Iheanacho's cross before Stephy Mavididi and Ricardo Pereira went close to extending their advantage, but the Millers improved after the break and equalised in the 53rd minute through Fred Onyedinma.

McAteer's superb curling strike in the 84th minute put Enzo Maresca's side back in front and despite Tom Eaves almost salvaging a point for the hosts late on, Leicester held on and made it four straight victories at the start of the season for the first time in the club's history.

The Foxes progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over League Two side Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy.

It has been a strong start to the campaign for Hull and they are eighth in the table after registering seven points from their first four games.

The Tigers extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the MKM Stadium on Friday night.

Ozan Tufan gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute when he fired home from Liam Delap's cross for his fourth goal of the season.

However, the Robins responded well to going behind, with Joe Williams volleying over and Nakhi Wells having a goal ruled out for offside.

Wells went close again with an overhead kick after the break, but the striker did eventually get on the scoresheet in the 62nd minute when he finished from close range to secure a share of the spoils for the visitors.

The Tigers were a little lucky to come away from Ashton Gate with a point and now face a tougher task in a trip to take on the league leaders at the King Power.

Leicester City v Hull City: David Prutton prediction

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes Leicester's perfect start to the season will continue against Hull, predicting a 2-1 win for the Foxes.

"It is rinse and repeat again for Leicester. Another week where they haven’t entirely convinced but still picked up three points. Ominous is the word I’ve used a few times already, and will continue to do so," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Hull may be their toughest challenge so far. They are building well under Liam Rosenior and will fancy their chances of causing a problem at the King Power. But Leicester should have the quality to make it five from five."

Will Leicester City beat Hull City?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton on this one.

Despite not being at their best at times this season, individual quality has won games for Leicester and they will only improve as they continue to adapt to Maresca's style of play.

It will be a tough test against a Hull side who come into the game in strong form and will be resilient defensively, but as Prutton says, the Foxes should have enough to secure another victory.