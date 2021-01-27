‘Omg what a team’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday react to team news vs Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson will be hoping to keep up his perfect league record as interim boss when the Owls travel to Coventry City tonight.

Thompson replaced Tony Pulis, who was sacked last month, and has led the Hillsborough outfit to crucial Championship victories over both Middlesbrough and Derby County.

Wednesday have also beaten Exeter City in the FA Cup under Thompson, although their run in the competition was ended at the fourth round stage following a 3-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday.

However, avoiding relegation remains the priority for the Owls, who arrive at St Andrew’s six points from second-tier safety, but have played two games fewer than Birmingham, Derby, and Nottingham Forest.

But with both Forest and Derby not in action this evening, a first away victory since their previous trip to St Andrew’s will move the Owls within two points of 22nd-place.

Here’s how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Thompson’s team selection:

Hutch 😍 — Blake Bamforth🦉🦅 (@beebam97) January 27, 2021

not a bad team in fairness https://t.co/gVeFJSGvdj — Callum🦉 (@swfc_callum) January 27, 2021

Love this side just hope shaw is still injured #swfc https://t.co/jloA9EqCLS — scott cain (@scottcain13) January 27, 2021

Luongo over Hutchinson and you have a team there 🦉 https://t.co/OwZ6jZRwJ9 — Brian 🦉 (@Brian1867x) January 27, 2021

Oh god how’s he crawled straight into the starting eleven https://t.co/DkQyrcP4lp — olivia hughes (@oliviahughes212) January 27, 2021

Hutch straight in 😍 https://t.co/ifAICYs9xj — Adam Briggs (@Adam_M_Briggs) January 27, 2021

Don’t mind that tbf https://t.co/2gPqFazHEQ — Conor Heald (@CDAH_99) January 27, 2021