Ipswich Town will need to do plenty of work during the summer to be competitive in the Premier League next season.

The Tractor Boys may have worked well as a team during the 2023/24 campaign, and won promotion against all odds, but they need to ensure they have the right calibre of players in their squad to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop.

Having worked so hard to secure back-to-back promotions, Kieran McKenna and his team will want to establish themselves as a solid top-flight team, a difficult assignment but not an impossible one with committed owners and a vociferous fanbase on their side.

They will need to replace those who are going to be released at the end of the season, as well as their former loan players.

More experience will be needed up top following Kieffer Moore's return to AFC Bournemouth - and more depth will be required in midfield with Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis both leaving.

Omari Hutchinson looks set to be the club's biggest miss though, with the youngster doing a phenomenal job at Portman Road during his time away from Chelsea.

Omari Hutchinson's 2023/24 campaign at Ipswich Town (All competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 11 Assists 6

They may be keen to take him back to Suffolk next season and we have rounded up the latest news on the 20-year-old.

Ipswich Town set to face huge battle to recruit Omari Hutchinson

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a "concrete" possibility that Hutchinson will be loaned out again in the summer, which is a boost for Ipswich.

However, they look set to face a considerable amount of competition for the 20-year-old's signature.

Top-flight clubs from England, Germany and the Netherlands are all thought to be keen on the player, but the Tractor Boys can now offer him top-tier football as well and that could give them a real chance of securing another deal for the attacking midfielder.

It seems as though any side that wants to recruit him will have to settle for a loan deal though.

Kieran McKenna hints at stance on Omari Hutchinson return

CEO Mark Ashton is likely to be a busy man during the summer.

There are plenty of areas that need to be addressed during the upcoming window, with the defence, midfield and attack all arguably needing to be strengthened before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Asked earlier this week at the end of season dinner what he wanted for his birthday, which is coming up on May 14th, manager McKenna replied "Omari" in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

A fan had shouted "Omari" just before he did - and it's fair to say that both the supporter and McKenna spoke on behalf of everyone at Ipswich in terms of wanting Hutchinson back.

Chelsea gear up for Omari Hutchinson talks as player's stance emerges

The Athletic have revealed that Hutchinson has been "summoned" for talks with his parent club.

He is also set to start training with the Blues next week, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take a closer look at him.

After that, it seems inevitable that the 20-year-old will head away for a break before returning to the club for pre-season.

At this point, it's unclear where he will spend next season, and Hutchinson didn't give much away about his future when he spoke to Sky Sports either.

He said (quotes via The Sun): "I hope so (on returning to Ipswich).

"I don’t know, we will see what the manager is saying and my agent. Right now, I am going to celebrate — I do not know what to do."