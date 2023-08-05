The 2023/24 Championship season is already back underway this weekend, with Sunderland facing Ipswich Town on Sunday evening in their season opener.

Kieran McKenna has secured a return to the Championship with Ipswich Town after four seasons in League One, guiding them to second place with 98 points, and amassing a huge 101 goals in the process as well.

The automatic promotion alongside Plymouth Argyle comes after failing to even reach the play-offs during their previous seasons in the third tier.

There is growing optimism at Ipswich, and McKenna will be hoping his side can kick on next season in the second tier, where funds are expected to be available to spend; but the squad is already primed to be competitive within the Championship in 2023/24.

Four players have come in so far, with Jack Taylor arriving from Peterborough United, Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, and George Hirst signed a permanent deal Leicester City following a successful loan spell last season.

The other addition comes in the form of Chelsea's Omari Hutchinson, with the attacking-midfielder joining on a season-long loan to gain senior experience in the second tier.

Who could start for Ipswich Town against Sunderland?

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Kieran McKenna could put out in his first ever game in charge at Championship level.

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Hladky is expected to be between the sticks, with the regular first-team choice Christian Walton absent through injury.

Of course, new-boy Cieran Slicker may be involved but Hladky has been the club's number-two for some time now.

RCB: Janoi Donacien

The injured Harry Clarke is expected to be first-choice in defence, and is capable of being played as an outside centre-back in a back three, or a right-back in a back four.

McKenna has used both formations in the past during Ipswich's League One campaigns, but is expected to start this game with a back three, in which case the natural deputy to Clarke is Donacien.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

The academy graduate has been a rock at the back for the Tractor Boys and was a vital component of the side last season.

The 24-year-old is about to embark on his seventh season with the club, and is one of the only surviving players from Ipswich's last Championship campaign, albeit he is expected to play far more than in his last campaign at second tier level.

LCB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess has often been Woolfenden's partner in a back three or back four and is in line to start on Sunday against Sunderland.

George Edmundson will be pushing to play his part, but Burgess has largely made the position his own since arriving from Accrington Stanley.

RWB: Wes Burns

Burns is a useful player for McKenna, capable of operating at both right-wing-back and as a natural winger in a front three, and has capably done so.

He will be the club's starting right-wing-back, should they play with a back three, with his energy and speed extremely useful in getting him up and down the flank.

CM: Sam Morsy

The club captain is about to embark on his third full season with the club but is one of the most experienced players in the squad at second tier level.

He may not be the most talented player in Ipswich's squad, but his experience, leadership, and tenacity make him a key cog for McKenna. This will be his seventh season as a Championship player.

CM: Jack Taylor

The new boy from Peterborough United is one of the key signings made by McKenna this summer and should be an automatic starter this season.

He will be keen to impress and retain his place, with the likes of Lee Evans and Massimo Luongo also pushing to start in central-midfield.

LWB: Leif Davis

Although he is capable of playing as a left-back or wing-back, Davis' best position is further forward where Ipswich get the most out of his attacking qualities.

The left-back made it into the EFL League One team of the season last year, and claimed 14 assists in the process. The 23-year-old will be hoping to kick on further with a season in the Championship, but is no stranger to this level, having briefly played for Leeds United and Bournemouth previously.

WF: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin was the star of the show last season, playing as a secondary-striker in a 4-2-3-1 or one of the wide forwards in a 3-4-3 and can expect to play at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

He won the golden boot in League One last season, scoring 26 league goals in the process, and is Ipswich's star man. The game against Sunderland will be his 100th for the club, having already scored 40 in 99 games so far.

WF: Omari Hutchinson

The summer signing from Chelsea may well be in line for a debut with Town on Sunday. Hutchinson is one of the most exciting loan signings across the entire Championship this summer. The 19-year-old has been an incredible player in both Chelsea and Arsenal's youth set-up and is now hoping to make his mark in professional football.

The Tractor Boys are about to give the young star his first proper chance of senior, regular football, and he is already expected to take his chance. Hutchinson is an outstanding talent and will hope to be above Marcus Harness and other options in the wide-attacking roles.

CF: George Hirst

Hirst has signed on a permanent basis and is expected to spearhead Ipswich's attack next season, with the forward looking for a home following a number of loan moves.

Freddie Ladapo is the primary alternative who will be competing with the 24-year-old, but both will provide the platform for the likes of Chaplin and Hutchinson to create and score.