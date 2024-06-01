With the 2023/24 Championship season in the history books, attention is already turning to the next campaign, with transfer deals being negotiated up and down the country.

Plymouth Argyle will be bracing themselves for plenty of interest in Morgan Whittaker over the summer, after he netted 19 league goals for the Pilgrims last season to help in their battle against the drop.

The former Derby County man has already been subject to interest from Premier League sides Brentford and Fulham in the past, as well as Serie A side Lazio, and it will be no surprise to see sides battle it out for his signature this summer.

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 46 Starts 45 Goals 19 Assists 8 Goal contributions/90 0.61 Source: FBRef

The Greens will have to be prepared for losing their influential wide man in the coming months, and if they do, here are three potential replacements that could take his place in the attacking lineup.

Davis Keillor-Dunn

Much has been made of Whittaker’s ability to find the goal from range on a regular basis, having over-performed on his xG (expected goals) by a whopping 8.0 goals in the Championship last season.

Some of those spectacular strikes will have won the Pilgrims points from nothing, which can make all the difference over the course of a domestic season, and Davis Keillor-Dunn who has provided similar over the course of his career.

With 30 goal involvements in his 46 appearances for Mansfield Town last season, Keillor-Dunn was a major factor in the Stags’ promotion from League Two, as he found the net from all manner of angles and distances over the course of the campaign.

The attacking midfielder has a personal highlight reel worthy of any Championship forward, and should be given the chance to prove himself in the second tier, having never played above League One in his career.

With his contract running out in the summer of 2025, using some of the money gained from the Whittaker deal to sweeten the deal could be a great investment for the season ahead, with his moments of magic likely to win valuable points throughout the season.

Femi Azeez

Femi Azeez has been on Argyle’s radar for some time now, with the Devon side reportedly failing in their efforts to sign the Reading man in the most recent January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was a major factor in the Royals’ impressive season battling against the odds to stay in the third tier after points deductions, with his creativity making him the architect for plenty of opportunities in the final third for his side.

With 17 goal contributions over the course of the seasons, Azeez has proven himself to be one of the leading lights in Berkshire at this moment in time, and it would be no surprise to see the Home Park outfit return with another bid this summer.

Not only does the playmaker possess an abundance of technical ability and awareness with the ball at his feet, but he also has a knack of being in the right place at the right time, and an eye for goal that Argyle require from their attacking threats.

Having played at Championship level earlier in his career, Azeez has a grounding in the second tier that would make the move back up easier to navigate, with a season in League One helping to boost his confidence and earn him a reputation as creator-in-chief.

If Whittaker departs, the Reading man could be the perfect replacement; left-footed, good link up play and an ability to find the net on a regular basis. Chuck in his mental attitude of digging the Royals out of the mire and he could prove to be an excellent addition.

Omari Forson

With the recent appointment of Wayne Rooney as the Pilgrims’ manager, Argyle could be in the mix to sign Manchester United forward Omari Forson for the following campaign.

The teenage winger made his debut for the Red Devils in their FA Cup encounter with Wigan Athletic earlier this year, before making a handful of Premier League appearances before the season came to an end.

Another highly rated star to come through the ranks at Carrington, the versatile attacker could be in line for a move away from Old Trafford next season, after reportedly refusing to sign a new contract with club.

With his deal coming to an end this summer, the 19-year-old would be free to find a new club in his search for more game-time, and Rooney could offer the perfect home for him to find his feet in the professional game.

There aren’t many players better placed to help a young striker develop their game than the former England international, who matured in front of the watching public having broken on to the scene as a 16-year-old at Everton.

Whether he is operating through the middle or from the flank, Forson has proven himself at Premier League 2 level for the Red Devils, with five goal involvements in six appearances for the development side in the 2023/24 campaign.

It would certainly be a statement signing by the Pilgrims - especially with a number of clubs said to be interested - but if Whittaker departs, they will have some cash in the bank to afford to have a player of his quality on the books who could make the difference in the next campaign.