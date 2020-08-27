Ollie Watkins issues defiant message as Aston Villa and Leeds United circle

It’s safe to say that it was a season to remember for Ollie Watkins, even though it didn’t end as the Brentford striker would have hoped for.

The Bees were beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, which condemned them to another season in the second-tier of English football.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead at Brentford, as you would imagine that interest will heighten in their key players, with Watkins already attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 50 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side in all competitions last term, and it appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Watkins scooped the Championship’s Player of the Year award for his efforts, and dropped a slight hint that his future could remain with Brentford, by insisting that they’re keen to bounce back from their play-off disappointment from the 2019/20 season.

“I was devastated after the game [against Fulham] and haven’t been that upset for a while to be honest.

“But it’s how you react and the boys are still hungry and [we] have that fire in our belly to bounce back and do something special this year.”

Brentford are set to get their new league campaign under way against Birmingham City on 12th September, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Thomas Frank’s side.

Do you know which club Brentford signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

The Verdict:

I’d be surprised if he was a Brentford player by the end of the transfer window.

Watkins was brilliant for the Bees last season, and I think he’s destined for a move to the Premier League in the near future, with clubs in the top-flight already registering their interest in his services.

He fully deserved to win the Player of the Year award in the Championship, as he’s been a class apart in my eyes.

His recent comments will offer some hope to Brentford supporters, who will be eager to see him remain with the club ahead of the upcoming league campaign.