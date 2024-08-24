It's been a successful transfer window so far for Cardiff City, and as we reach the last couple of days of business, Erol Bulut will be hoping that no offers are received for some of the Bluebirds' star players.

However, the Bluebirds currently possess a big squad, and surely Bulut will be looking to trim that in the current days by finding new clubs for players on the fringes of his side or by sending players on loan.

As it stands, Cardiff have 32 players on their books, as per Transfermarkt - nine more than their bitter rivals Swansea City - which shows that there's scope for the Bluebirds to usher players through the exit door before the window shuts.

With that in mind, here are the three Cardiff City players who face an uncertain end of August.

Andy Rinomhota

After struggling for regular playing time last season and spending the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, it looks as if midfielder Andy Rinomhota would leave the club this summer, but an exit is yet to materialise.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his deal in the Welsh capital, and it appears that he's way down the pecking order in midfield, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Joe Ralls, Manolis Siopis and Alex Robertson ahead of him.

Rinomhota showed during his time with Reading that he's a more than capable Championship player, and he could be looking to leave this summer in a bid to play regular football elsewhere.

If the Zimbabwe international was to remain at Cardiff, he'd be used as a squad player rather than as a regular starter, and a permanent exit could well suit both Rinomhota and the club before the window shuts.

Ryan Wintle

Midfielder Ryan Wintle played an important role for the Bluebirds last season, playing 42 of their 46 Championship games, and he signed a new deal with the club last year which will keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2026.

Ryan Wintle's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 42 Starts 27 Goals 2 Assists 4 Pass accuracy 85.7% Long ball accuracy 58.0% Chances created 49 Touches 1,763 Tackles won 56.4% Duels won 58.3%

However, the 27-year-old has fallen out of favour under Bulut, and it was reported by Wales Online in July that he was free to find a new club.

Darren Witcoop reported via X that Wintle was attracting interest from the Bluebirds' Championship rivals in the form of Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, but a move is yet to materialise and he remains a Cardiff player.

If the opening weeks of the season are anything to go by, Wintle doesn't feature in Bulut's plans, and an exit this summer is needed if the player is to see regular match action this season.

Ollie Tanner

Winger Ollie Tanner burst onto the scene in the South Wales Derby with a solo goal which effectively won the Bluebirds the game against Swansea last September, but he's struggled to kick on since, and he looks as if he could do with securing a loan move before the window shuts.

The 22-year-old's early form last season suggested that Cardiff had a serious talent on their hands, and he was rewarded with a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2027, but his form has fallen off since.

He's featured in Cardiff's early Championship fixtures, but hasn't been too impressive, and a loan spell in League One could be a good move in the long-run.

Related Neil Warnock produced almighty Cardiff City shock: View Neil Warnock and Cardiff City's improbable 2017/18 promotion will live long in the memory

He spent time on loan at National League side York City during the 2022/23 season, which wasn't hugely successful, but a spell in League One at this stage of his career could be hugely beneficial in the future.