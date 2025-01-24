This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Cardiff City have been told to only accept a fee "north of £5million" this month to part ways with Ollie Tanner after it emerged there was interest in the 22-year-old from a number of clubs.

Football Insider have reported that Tanner is on the radar of Championship duo Leeds United and Burnley, while Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton are also keen on the winger who has impressed in difficult circumstances for the Bluebirds this season.

Related How Cardiff City must react to shock potential Southampton, Burnley and Leeds United transfer advances Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner is reportedly the subject of shock interest from both the Championship and Premier League

Cardiff are reportedly reluctant to part ways with the winger, understandably so given their precarious standing in the Championship table, and our Bluebirds fan pundit believes that Tanner won't come cheap this month.

Ollie Tanner transfer fee claim made amid interest from elsewhere

We asked our Cardiff City fan pundit, Jack Price, whether he thought Tanner was ready for a move to a club competing for Premier League football, and if so, what sort of fee the Bluebirds would command.

Speaking to Football League World, Jack said: "Some pretty big news coming out about Ollie Tanner, and I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t come as a real surprise to me.

“So he’s obviously linked with the likes of Leicester, Leeds, Burnley and Southampton and I don’t think he’s at that level yet. I don’t think he’s quite good enough, and he definitely doesn’t have the end product to play for a team going for promotion to the Premier League, let alone a team in the Premier League.

“If Tanner was to sign for any of those clubs, I think he’d be more of a squad player at best, and more of a long-term buy than anything else, but I am a big fan of Tanner.

“We saw some real promising signs from Tanner last season, namely the South Wales Derby, but this season he’s gone from being a bit-part impact substitute player to, in my opinion, a key part of the side.

“I think he’s a very important player for us and at the moment he’s the only winger we’ve got who is direct, can go 1v1 and stand up opposition full-backs and get us up the pitch.

“He’s the only winger at Cardiff who possesses real pace, so he’s invaluable in that sense. I don’t see a world where Cardiff allow him to leave. I think it would have to take a big offer and that offer would be anything north of £5m.

“We already need one extra winger in what’s left of the window. That’s pretty well-documented, so I don’t see us allowing Tanner to leave.

"He’s obviously a very important player for Cardiff at the moment, we’re short-staffed where he plays, and I think we’ll want to see more from him.

"We signed Tanner for about £50,000 from non-league, and whatever happens we’re going to make a profit on that, but I think the best is yet to come. He’s got a high re-sale value, and he’s got a lot of potential which hasn’t been fully tapped into yet.

“I don’t see him going anywhere soon, he’s also under contract until 2027, but yeah, I think the realistic value is anything north of £5million.

“I don’t think he’s a £5million player, but his value and importance are more to us and I don’t think he’ll be on the move just yet, and I definitely don’t think it will be to a Premier League side.”

Selling Ollie Tanner this month would be a risky move by Cardiff City

Tanner is one of Cardiff's main attacking threats, and they're going to need all the goals they can get between now and the end of the season as they look to preserve their Championship status.

As Jack alluded to, it feels like Tanner hasn't reached his full potential yet, and they may regret it if they sold him and he thrived elsewhere, so they'll be desperately hoping he stays.

Tanner has shown signs of further improvement this season and has become a key player for the Bluebirds, and he looks to be a real asset for the future.

Ollie Tanner's time at Cardiff City - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2022/23 2 0 0 2023/24 40 2 1 2024/25 25 2 3

However, a fee north of £5million would surely tempt Cardiff to sell Tanner, as he's not worth that sort of money just yet, and he's far from the finished article.

On the whole, Cardiff will be desperate to keep hold of Tanner, and supporters will be praying a move doesn't materialise in the next week or so of the January window.