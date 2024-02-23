Highlights O'Neill's arrival could see Leyton Orient profit in 2025.

O'Neill's solid form made a strong impression on fans and team staff.

O'Neill is expected to be a key player, aiming for double-digit stats.

Leyton Orient’s signing of Ollie O’Neill could see the club return a significant transfer fee in the summer of 2025.

O’Neill arrived at the Gaughan Group Stadium from Premier League club Fulham towards the end of the January window.

He was highly rated within the Cottagers’ academy, and it came as a surprise that they let him go last month.

Indeed, many Fulham fans were left disappointed that he was not given a chance in the senior side after doing so well for the youth teams.

The West London club’s loss appears to be Orient’s gain, however, as the 21-year-old has already impressed on the other side of the capital.

First impressions of O’Neill at Leyton Orient

O’Neill’s first impression on some O's fans would have come in the club’s 2-2 draw with Fulham in the EFL Trophy in September.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international scored an excellent goal and his overall performance caught the attention of the Orient hierarchy.

“We were really impressed with him in our EFL Trophy match against Fulham earlier this season,” Richie Wellens previously told the O's website.

O’Neill made his debut in red and white as a substitute in the 1-1 away draw with Reading, where he immediately looked threatening on the left wing.

He made a further two substitute appearances, in victories over Carlisle and Port Vale, before playing the full 90 minutes against Barnsley.

Ollie O'Neill's Leyton Orient career Fixture Result Minutes Played Reading (A) 1-1 21 Carlisle (H) 3-2 14 Port Vale (A) 0-1 18 Barnsley (A) 2-1 90 Northampton (H) 4-3 90 Burton (H) 1-2 81

But it was in the remarkable 4-3 win over Northampton last Tuesday that he really showed the O's faithful what he is capable of.

First, the winger’s cross-cum-shot put the O's one-nil up after 35 minutes, albeit fortuitously.

Then, just before the hour mark, his superb long-range effort was saved by Louie Moulden but fell to Shaq Forde, who finished well to make it 2-1.

And, in the 80th minute, O’Neill’s inch-perfect cross from the left flank invited super-sub Ruel Sotiriou to head the ball into the far corner.

The Irishman was even involved in the late winner, as it was his corner that was not properly cleared prior to Sotiriou’s goal.

He was thoroughly deserving of the Man of the Match award that night.

O’Neill’s Leyton Orient future

O’Neill will continue to see plenty of playing time for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, as the O's head towards an unexpected top 10 finish.

This is partly due to the recent injuries to Theo Archibald and Dan Agyei, as well as the long-term absence of Jordan Graham.

However, even if Wellens had everyone at his disposal, there is a great chance that O’Neill would be starting anyway, such is his talent.

As for the 2024-25 season, which will be his first full campaign in senior football, his performances are likely to define his career trajectory.

Having already shown signs of promise, O’Neill will be expected to grow into one of the O's most important players.

Double figures in goals and assists are not too much to ask of a player with his technical ability.

And, should he achieve that, there will be a host of Championship clubs calling director of football Martin Ling’s phone next summer.

The last time Orient sold a League One star to the Championship, they received £1 million for Moses Odubajo from Brentford in 2014.

Could the potential sale of O’Neill return a similar transfer fee, or even more?