Ollie Norwood shares three-word message with Sheffield United’s supporters after Reading clash

Ollie Norwood has taken to Twitter to share a message with Sheffield United’s fans following the club’s latest outing in the Championship.

The Blades delivered the perfect response to their recent defeat to Blackburn Rovers yesterday as they secured a 1-0 victory over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Norwood was selected to feature in this fixture by manager Paul Heckingbottom and helped his side seal all three points by producing an assured display in the heart of midfield.

Sander Berge forced Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley into making a save in the first-half of this fixture.

Following the break, Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring for the Blades as he slotted home from close range after being teed up by Oli McBurnie.

Wes Foderingham prevented Andy Carroll from levelling proceedings by producing a fine stop while Billy Sharp was denied by Lumley at the other end of the pitch.

As a result of this victory, the Blades extended their advantage over Middlesbrough in the Championship standings to seven points.

After this match, Norwood decided to reflect on the game by sharing a brief message on Twitter with the club’s supporters.

Norwood posted: “Enjoyed that W! [Win]“

The Verdict

This may turn out to be a crucial victory for the Blades in their quest to secure automatic promotion as there is now some daylight between them and Middlesbrough in terms of points.

Norwood will be hoping to help his side get over the line in the race for a top-two finish by maintaining his consistency as well as his fitness between now and the end of the term.

The midfielder produced yet another impressive performance last night as he provided two key passes for his team-mates and made five tackles.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.35 against Reading, Norwood will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the club’s clash with Luton Town on Saturday.

United secured a point in the most recent meeting between these two sides thanks to a second-half strike from McBurnie.

By using the momentum gained from their triumph over Reading to their advantage, the Blades could go on to claim a victory in front of their own supporters at Bramall Lane this weekend.

