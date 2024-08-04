Highlights Ollie Norwood's potential transfer would add valuable experience to Stockport County's midfield unit, boosting the team's competitiveness.

An exciting 2023/24 for Stockport County fans has been followed by an equally promising summer in the transfer market.

With much of the Hatters' headline business done, supporters will be eager to get the season underway and see how the squad pulls together in a competitive field.

There's plenty for fans to look out for as the League One newcomers enter new territory on their remarkable rise from non-league.

Here, Football League World takes a look at four things that will have Hatters fans in dreamland across August...

Ollie Norwood signs

With a fresh loan deal for Louie Barry sealed, it would be tempting to conclude that the Hatters' transfer business has finished for the summer, but there are signs that isn't quite the case.

In their friendly against Blackburn Rovers, just over a week away from the season officially starting, a number of trialists turned out for Dave Challinor's side, including former Sheffield United man Ollie Norwood.

The 33-year-old's career needs little introduction. The fact that County can take a look at him in the third tier coming off the back of playing 27 Premier League games last season is an incredible feat, and it would be a coup if they could get him through the door permanently.

Norwood's pedigree, as per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals Assists Championship 381 25 48 Premier League 97 2 1 FA Cup 31 4 6 League One 21 1 0 EFL Cup 18 1 6 EFL Trophy 2 0 0

As a player of his pedigree would, Norwood looked assured in possession against Rovers and dictated the tempo well. Any move to bring him to Edgeley Park would be somewhat at odds with the new clearly defined strategy of bringing in young, high-potential players, but if a player of Norwood's recent experience is available on a free transfer, it would seem like a big opportunity to miss.

County's midfield unit is strong, so competition will be high and Norwood may not be a player to rely on week in, week out, but having his experience in the building to guide the club's strong crop of young talent could be an inspired move.

Cody Johnson loaned

Last August, young midfielder Cody Johnson set tongues wagging after an inspired performance in the Carabao Cup against Sheffield Wednesday, with the then-teenager impressing against a strong Owls side.

He picked up a few opportunities following that performance, but with strength in depth in the midfield unit, he struggled to find consistent minutes. With the signings made this summer, and moving into a higher league, the picture this season doesn't look much better for Johnson, despite his obvious talent.

His proposed loan deal at Rochdale last term looked intriguing, but he was recalled before it could get going. A season-long switch to a top-end National League side, to play week in, week out, would be a strong indicator of where he's really at. A strong start to the season away from Edgeley Park for the midfielder would have fans excited for what could be to come.

Che Gardner's first competitive minutes

A surprise source of excitement during pre-season has been the emergence of County youth prospect Che Gardner, son of Bolton Wanderers legend Ricardo and godson to Olympic history-maker Usain Bolt.

Having been brought up around sporting prowess, it seems to have substantially rubbed off on the young Gardner, who grabbed his first goal for County's senior team when he came on in their friendly against Chester and has looked bright throughout pre-season.

As Johnson before him has shown, the hectic early schedule, particularly with a Carabao Cup fixture to contend with in the first week of the season, can offer chances for rising stars.

Seeing a player break out of the academy system is exciting for supporters of any club, so getting the first glimpse of Gardner in a competitive game would be another plus for County fans in August.

Challinor deploys 4-3-3

The signing of specialist wingers in Jack Diamond and Jayden Fevrier has produced a sense of intrigue for the season ahead, with the move appearing to signal a potential move away from the wing-backs that were so regularly deployed by Challinor last season.

Already in pre-season, the wide pair have proved that they are here to entertain; never afraid to take on a man, take a risky shot or try to make something happen from nothing.

There were a few drab performances in an otherwise incredible season at Edgeley Park last season, with the team sometimes appearing to run out of ideas going forward. The early signs suggest that won't be an issue in this new campaign.

With a revitalised attacking force and an influx of creative players, County fans are in for an entertaining show if Challinor gives them the platform to express themselves.