Ollie Norwood gives verdict on Sheffield United’s performance v Blackburn Rovers

After beating Sunderland during the week, Sheffield United carried on their winning ways yesterday as they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0.

It was a dominant performance from the Blades who had 22 shots, 11 of which were on target whilst their opponents failed to register a single shot on target.

Despite being 1-0 up at half time, United kept the intensity high throughout the second half allowing them to come away with a convincing win.

After opening the scoring with a brilliant free-kick, Ollie Norwood was full of praise for his side’s performance too as he told SUTV: “I thought, in the first half, it was as dominant a performance you’ve seen from us in recent times. We were really good. It’s always dangerous when it’s 1-0, with the pace and power that they have up front.

“They were sitting in and trying to play on the counter. We just needed that second goal to make it more comfortable and then, the third one…incredible. When the boy faces you up, you’re in trouble and we all stood back and let him [Iliman Ndiaye] do his thing because that was pretty special.”

Yesterday’s victory sees United move to the top of the table and as they prepare to face Luton Town on Friday night, they will be hoping that they can get another three points under their belts.

One true or false question about every current Sheffield United player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Adam Davies is an international for Northern Ireland True False

The Verdict:

It’s clear to see that Sheffield United put in a brilliant display yesterday and thoroughly deserved their win so it’s no wonder that the team are in good spirits following it.

Whilst Blackburn find themselves in a patch of poor form this week, they are a good side with quality in their team so the Blades will see this as an important victory.

Whilst the table means little at this stage in the season, it’s certainly nice to be at the top already and gives Paul Heckingbottom’s side a boost going forward as the season starts to settle down.

If they can continue to put in professional and well disciplined displays, they will be hoping for a successful season.