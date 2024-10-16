This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have enjoyed quite the start to life back in the Championship, with the Blades picking up more points than anyone else in the second division from the first nine games of the season.

If it wasn’t for a two-point deduction before the campaign began, United would be sitting pretty at the top of the EFL, rather than sit alongside Sunderland after nine matches played.

While there have been plenty of standout performers for the Steel City outfit, one more than most has taken the plaudits, given his performances in the middle of the park for the club he loves.

Ollie Arblaster is living every Blades fan’s dream, and we spoke to Football League World’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy from Blades Ramble about the star who looks destined for the top.

Ollie Arblaster catches the eye in early Sheffield United performances

After starting last season on loan at Port Vale in League One, Arblaster returned to Bramall Lane in January, before going on to feature for United in the second-half of the Premier League campaign.

He may have still been a teenager at the time, but the young star didn’t look out of place in the top flight, with his assuredness in and out of possession proving he was a player already destined for the top.

That reputation has only been added to since the start of the current campaign, as he netted his side’s first goal of the season in a 2-0 win over Preston North End, before adding another to his account in a 1-1 draw with Norwich City.

While his ability to find the target from range can’t be understated, it is the England youth international’s all-round game that leaves Jimmy in no doubt that Arblaster will be in control of his own destiny as his footballing career continues.

When asked about what player should be playing at a higher level, the United fan said: “A player that will become a Premier League staple, without a doubt, is Ollie Arblaster.

“This kid has got everything; captain of the club at 20-years-old, and earned every bit of it, he encapsulates everything we want in a Sheffield United player.

Ollie Arblaster - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 12 (11) 0 2024-25 6 (6) 2 (0) As of October 15th 2024

“He is rough, tough, carries the ball well, takes it on the half-turn, eye for a pass, can score a couple of goals, tough tackler… just everything.

“He leads by example on the pitch, and Ollie Arblaster will be an England player in the future, there is no doubt in my mind.”

Premier League interest underlines Ollie Arblaster potential

Having immediately proven his talents when airlifted into the Premier League during the previous campaign, it was no surprise to see top flight clubs register an interest in the midfielder’s services this summer.

A number of teams were said to be monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress as the Blades prepared for life back in the second tier, with Thomas Frank’s Brentford said to be one of the clubs interested.

Having signed a new deal with the club earlier in the year, Arblaster has a contract at Bramall Lane that currently lasts until the summer of 2028, meaning United hold all the cards regarding their superstar’s future in the years to come.

If things continue as they are, it won’t be long before the young star is back in the Premier League again, with Chris Wilder’s side already proving they are strong promotion candidates after their early showings.

Arblaster has been paramount to those early performances when fit and available, and whether the Blades can resist interest from clubs in the months to come remains to be seen, with a generational talent currently shining in the Steel City.