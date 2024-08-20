Sheffield United academy graduate Ollie Arblaster scored the first goal of the new EFL season during their 2-0 win at Preston North End back on 9th August.

Blades boss Chris Wilder will hope that the young midfielder can help fire his side to an immediate Premier League return, but this may not be possible due to top-flight transfer interest in his services.

Premier League trio chasing Ollie Arblaster

Telegraph football reporter Mike McGrath revealed on Monday morning that Ipswich Town, Brentford and Southampton were all keen on the 20-year-old but no bids had yet been received by his current club.

The Tractor Boys and the Saints are still looking to strengthen their ranks following their recent promotions to the top flight, while both sides lost in their opening-day fixtures against Liverpool and Newcastle United respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bees could be handed a cash injection, as the West London club have set an asking price of £50m for star striker Ivan Toney, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli keen on the England international.

Thomas Frank could distribute these funds towards different areas of the pitch, and perhaps an Arblaster deal would become more likely in the event of a Toney sale.

With three top-flight clubs chasing Arblaster's signature, with less than two weeks left of the transfer window to go, the Blades could be facing an uphill battle to retain their starlet.

Arblaster attracted Premier League suitors earlier this year

Back in April, the Mail Online revealed that both West Ham and Aston Villa were keeping tabs on the youngster, but such interest has not yet materialised as neither side have put a bid in place for the talented 20-year-old.

But with the Tractor Boys, the Saints and the Bees all vying to sign Arblaster, both the Irons and Villa could look to re-ignite their interest in the ace before he is snapped up by a Premier League rival.

Villa have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, signing the likes of full-back Ian Maatsen, who formerly enjoyed Championship loan spells at Coventry City and Burnley, from Chelsea, and winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace from Hull City, but manager Unai Emery will still be keen on bolstering his squad ahead of the club's upcoming Champions League campaign, which could mean signing Arblaster.

Arblaster's contract details

Amid high profile transfer interest in Arblaster's signature, the Blades may find it difficult to retain their man, but the main stumbling block in the way of potential suitors is his long-term contract.

Back in February, the starlet signed a new deal at Bramall Lane, keeping him at the club until 2028, which means that Wilder and co are within their rights to demand a high transfer fee, while Arblaster could be keen on staying put for now.

Arblaster would be a big loss for the Blades

Wilder's men endured a difficult Premier League campaign last season, but one bright spark towards the back end of 2023/24 at Bramall Lane was the performances of the 20-year-old.

Arblaster made 12 appearances for the Blades in the top-flight last season, after returning from a loan spell at Port Vale, while his first outing came off the bench during a 6-0 thrashing on home soil by Arsenal.

The England youth international then went on to make 11 Premier League starts for the Blades, and particularly impressed during an unlikely 2-2 draw with Chelsea back in April.

According to FotMob, Arblaster created five chances against the Blues that afternoon, the most of any player involved in the fixture, while he also maintained a pass accuracy of 86% after completing 44 passes out of 51 attempted.

Oliie Arblaster stats vs Preston as per FotMob Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Assists 0 Accurate passes 42/54 (78%) Chances created 2 Total shots 2 Shot accuracy 1/2 (50%)

The starlet has since gone on to prove his class in the Championship, with a goal on the opening day against Preston, and losing him would present a major dent to the Blades' promotion hopes.