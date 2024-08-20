This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ollie Arblaster has emerged as a target for a number of Premier League sides in the past few days, with the Sheffield United man gathering an army of admirers with his performances for the Blades.

The 20-year-old netted his side’s first goal of the Championship campaign in a 2-0 victory over Preston North End earlier in the month, which has only added to his reputation as one of the EFL’s hottest prospects.

As a result, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Brentford are all said to be keen on tempting the midfielder away from Yorkshire this summer, although no bids are though to have been submitted for the England youth international as it stands.

With that in mind, Football League World spoke to Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy - who runs the YouTube fan account Blades Ramble - about his thoughts on the club’s brightest star potentially leaving the club this summer.

Ollie Arblaster earns Premier League interest after Sheffield United performances

Having started the previous campaign on loan at Port Vale in League One, it was plain to see that Arblaster was a step above the level the second he stepped foot onto the turf at Vale Park.

Before too long, the midfielder was back at Bramall Lane, and went on to feature 12 times for United in the top flight, as their relegation back to the Football League was confirmed.

Despite the tough campaign for the Blades, the performances of their young midfielder were something to draw hope from, with the fact the young star was given the captain’s armband in a 4-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford speaking volumes.

Despite the club holding him in such high regard, Jimmy believes they will have a job on their hands to keep hold of the midfielder this summer, with clubs beginning to circle.

The Blades fan said: “He’s one of the Crown Jewels for Sheffield United, and he’s not one that anybody will want to see go.

“He’s a brilliant young talent who can just do a little bit of everything, and the only chance we have of keeping hold of Oli Arblaster is if we’re promoted this season.

Oliie Arblaster Championship stats 24/25 via FotMob Minutes played 180 Goals 1 Assists 0 Accurate passes 86/102 (84.3%) Chances created 7 Total shots 2 Shot accuracy 1/2 (50%)

“He’s already captained the side at 20 years old, and for me he’s the future captain and leader of the football club.”

Sheffield United must try to hold off Premier League advances for Ollie Arblaster

With those at Bramall Lane expecting another promotion push after their relegation from the Premier League, Arblaster could well be back in the top flight within 12 months with his hometown club, rather than having to move to pastures new.

With a win and a draw to start the season - in which Arblaster has played every minute - Chris Wilder looks to already have his squad up to speed with their new surroundings, and could be set to push at the top of the table once again in the year to come.

With their young midfielder likely to play a big part in that, Jimmy believes his club need to hold out for every penny they can get if they are to let him go this summer, with a hefty price tag placed upon Arblaster’s head.

The Blades fan continued: “So really, it’s a case of what is he worth to Sheffield United?

“If we’ve got other assets we could sell in place of Oli Arblaster that’s what we would choose to do - no doubt about it - but there will always be a number for every player.

“As a minimum, I think you’ve got to look at £30m.

“People will turn their nose up at that, but the people who won’t turn their nose up at that are the Blades that have watched him week in, week out, and know what a player he can be.

“So, no thank you, Brentford, leave him alone. Cheers.”