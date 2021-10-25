Olivier Ntcham reveals what Swansea City need to be better at after loss to Birmingham City

Birmingham sealed a superb 2-1 win over Swansea at the weekend to put a dampener on the spirits of Russell Martin’s side after two successive wins for the Welsh outfit – and now Olivier Ntcham has told the club’s official website that his side need to be more ‘ruthless’ when on the attack.

The 25-year-old played in 63 minutes of the Swans loss at the weekend and after his side had looked like they had pulled back into the game with just over ten minutes to go, Riley McGree fired the Blues back into the lead and gave them a valuable three points.

It’s left Swansea 16th in the table and they would have been hoping to be a lot further up in the league at this point but it hasn’t to be for the Welsh club so far.

Now, Ntcham, who has played in eight matches so far this year and contributed both a goal and an assist along the way, has spoken to the club’s official website and said that he believes Swansea need to be a lot more ruthless when in on goal. He said: “We had a couple chances to score, but we were expecting a better second half, obviously that didn’t happen so we are a little disappointed.

“We have to keep the positivity, but overall we just need to be more clinical in front of goal. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal, and on top of that, we need to be more vicious and start creating more opportunities.”

The club have managed to score just 15 goals in 14 games so far this campaign and whilst it isn’t the worst record in the division, it would certainly put them in the lower half of the table if it were judged on goals scored.

Now, the Frenchman has called for this teammates to start taking their chances more clinically – and if they can do that, they might soon get back to winning ways.

The Verdict

Olivier Ntcham is probably correct in saying his side need to be more clinical in front of goal. They haven’t scored too frequently but Joel Piroe is starting to bag on a more regular basis and has proven he can do it on a consistent basis too – on Saturday, the player just had an off game and was unable to even have a shot.

If you look at the stats in that tie too, you can see that Swansea only generated just over one xG according to their chances. Their one finish then is probably a fair reflection of the chances they made – and if Piroe did get an effort at goal, he could likely have taken it. The forward though will no doubt be being just as clinical again soon and can help Swansea fight up towards the top end of the table.