Oliver Skipp and Norwich City: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and for Norwich City it’s going to be a busy one.

After securing promotion to the Premier League there’s plenty of work for Daniel Farke’s side to do if they’re to avoid an immediate return to the Championship like they did last term.

Making shrewd additions is going to be the name of the game and one man who is likely to be on the club’s radar is Oliver Skipp.

But what do we know about the Canaries’ hopes of signing the player, and how likely is it that a move will happen?

We take a look.

What do we know so far?

The midfielder has enjoyed a wonderful season with Norwich City in which he has made 45 appearances so far in the Championship.

Skipp is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and that means that he’s set to return to North London this summer before the club and his representatives make a decision on where his future lies.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that the Canaries are keen to make a move for the player again this summer, but a decision won’t be made until Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor is named at the earliest.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

I certainly think that a move is plausible.

Oliver Skipp may struggle to break into Tottenham Hotspur’s first team set-up this summer and with regular first team football on offer at Carrow Road it could be a really appealing option.

If they can convince Spurs that a move to Norwich is the best thing for his development then I can certainly see it happening.