Oliver Skipp and a potential Norwich City return: What’s the latest? Is it likely to materialise?

It’s safe to say that Oliver Skipp has made quite the impact in his loan spell with Norwich City in the Championship this term.

The midfielder signed for the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer of 2020, and has gone on to make 40 appearances in all competitions this term.

Skipp has played his part in the club’s strong league campaign to date, with Norwich currently occupying top spot in the second-tier standings.

The Canaries are eight points clear of second-placed Watford as they head into their final eight matches of the 2020/21 season, and they’ll fancy their chances of holding their nerve in the race for promotion, as they look to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

But it’s likely to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead, with Daniel Farke looking to make the necessary additions to his squad as they’re set to prepare for life back in the Premier League.

We take a look at what the future holds for Oliver Skipp ahead of any potential return to Norwich City during the summer of 2021.

What’s the latest?

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that Norwich had made another approach to sign Skipp on loan for the 2021/22 season, regardless of which division they’ll be playing their football in.

But Football Insider have since revealed that Spurs have rejected that approach, as well as offers from other Premier League clubs.

It is believed that Jose Mourinho is keen to have him in and around the first-team squad next season, with it also being claimed that the Spurs boss has ‘mapped out a first-team role’ for the 20-year-old.

It remains to be seen as to whether Norwich will go back in with another offer to try and sign Skipp up for the 2021/22 season though.

Is it likely to materialise?

This could be one that runs and runs towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Norwich are clearly keen to sign Skipp up for another season at Carrow Road, but Jose Mourinho is seemingly keen to find a place for him in the Spurs squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign later this year.

I think we’ll be able to tell whether Skipp will be on the move in the summer relatively early into the new league campaign, as you would imagine that he won’t be satisfied with a place on the substitutes bench for the majority of the season.

Regular game time is crucial for the development of a younger player in senior football, and Skipp is much more likely to be getting that with Norwich, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur at this moment in time.

But if Mourinho is serious about having him involved in the first-team, then Daniel Farke will have to look at other alternatives during the summer transfer window.