Oliver Norwood posts four-word message as Sheffield United begin preparation for 2021-22 season

Sheffield United will return to the Championship next season after a two-season stay in the Premier League, and they’ll come back with most of the squad who were around in 2019 when they were promoted.

There were of course some big money purchases in the last two seasons, however Chris Wilder kept the majority of the players who got him to the top flight and in 2019-20 they did him proud.

The likes of John Egan, John Fleck, Billy Sharp, George Baldock and others will be under the watchful eye of new boss Slavisa Jokanovic when he starts his job on Thursday, and another player who was a regular feature last season will also be looking to impress.

Now 30 years old, Oliver Norwood played 32 times in the Premier League last season and with three promotions under his belt with Brighton, Fulham and the Blades, he must be one of the first names on Jokanovic’s team-sheet next season.

And his latest Instagram post will have excited United fans as the players return to pre-season training, with Norwood posting a simple four-word message to let supporters know he’s ready for the battle ahead.

The Verdict

Premier League clubs are keeping close attention on a few Sheffield United players, but there should be no issues in retaining Norwood for the upcoming season.

The top end of the Championship is probably his level and he brings a lot of experience to the table – not to mention three promotions to the Premier League.

If Norwood and Fleck can resume that connection they had before this past season then Sheffield United’s engine room will be a hard nut to crack – we’re assuming as well that Sander Berge will be departing so there could be another spot up for grabs to play with the duo.

Norwood however will probably be one of the first names on the team-sheet and considering he’s played under Jokanovic at Fulham before, his spot in the team should be secure.