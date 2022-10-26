Championship News
Oliver Norwood makes strong Sheffield United claim amid current winless run
Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has claimed that if the Blades had their strongest team out there every week, there wouldn’t be many teams that could live with them.
The claim comes amid Sheffield United’s current struggle for form, with Norwood and his teammates winless in their last six matches following a promising start to the campaign.
Norwood rightly points out that the Blades are suffering from plenty of injuries at present, though, and says that if the squad was at full strength, not many in the division could live with the side.
“You’ve got to keep your head and keep ticking away,” Norwood said via the Star.
“We started the season brightly and picked up a lot of wins. We’ve had a difficult spell now but that’s when your big players and characters step up and we’ve got to lead the way.
“We’ve got to lead by example and keep pushing. The injury record is well documented. It’s not an excuse, it’s a fact. If we had our strongest team out there every week, I don’t think there would be many who could live with us.
“We haven’t been able to do that but hopefully after the winter break we can get everyone back and really push on.”
As a result of their poor form, Sheffield United have dropped to fifth in the Championship standings at present.
The Blades face West Brom in action this weekend, eyeing all three points and looking to avoid a seven match winless run.
The Verdict
Given Sheffield United’s recent form, this may seem a bold claim from Oliver Norwood, but he is spot on.
Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom have arguably assembled one of, if not the best, squad in the Championship which has sort of made it go under the radar in recent weeks just how many injuries the Blades have been dealing with.
That is, because of their squad depth, the Blades have still been able to field a strong side for the most part.
We saw how dominant Sheffield United can be with a healthy side, and no doubt once they get everyone back from injury, the Blades will start to get back to winning on a very regular basis.