Oliver Norwood makes strong Sheffield United claim amid current winless run

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has claimed that if the Blades had their strongest team out there every week, there wouldn’t be many teams that could live with them.

The claim comes amid Sheffield United’s current struggle for form, with Norwood and his teammates winless in their last six matches following a promising start to the campaign.

Norwood rightly points out that the Blades are suffering from plenty of injuries at present, though, and says that if the squad was at full strength, not many in the division could live with the side.

“You’ve got to keep your head and keep ticking away,” Norwood said via the Star.

“We started the season brightly and picked up a lot of wins. We’ve had a difficult spell now but that’s when your big players and characters step up and we’ve got to lead the way.