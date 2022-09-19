Oliver Norwood makes Sheffield United claim that bodes well for the remainder of the season

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has said that the Blades have set out their standards for the campaign and want to maintain them after the club’s strong start to the season.

The Blades have been the best side in the division at this early stage, sitting top of the Championship table after 10 matches following yet another victory this past weekend.

Preston were the defeated side on Saturday, with goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie enough to secure all three points.

Speaking after the match, Norwood suggested the Blades are well capable of maintaining their strong start, and interestingly, claimed the club simply ran out of time against Nottingham Forest last season in the play-offs, suggesting it would have been them who won the tie and promotion in the final had the match been ten minutes longer.

“It’s been a fantastic start and since the first game we have not looked back,” the midfielder said, via YorkshireLive.

“It’s not just this season. Since Hecky took the job it’s been incredible the rise and the points that we have picked up in those games. It has been unbelievable.

“Last season we ran out of time, pretty simple really. Another 10 minutes in the Forest game, we had the momentum, but we have picked up where we left off.

26 Sheffield United trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 What year were Sheffield United founded? 1869 1879 1889 1899

“It was heartbreaking what happened but you have to have something inside you that makes you go again and we have got that in abundance.

“We have set our stall out, set the standards and we want to stay there. It’s been 10 months of really good football.”

Sheffield United next face Birmingham City in Championship action after the international break.

The Verdict

What a start to the season it has been for Sheffield United.

As Norwood points out, the Blades have been terrific since Heckingbottom took charge at Bramall Lane, and you would be very surprised if they were not one of the two sides to go up automatically barring some sort of injury crisis.

Norwood’s claims about setting out their standard and wanting to maintain them are promising too.

All of the noise coming from the club speaks to a very positive dressing room atmosphere and so do their performances on the pitch.

It’s looking like being a very very exciting season for the Blades.