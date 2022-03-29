Oliver Norwood makes promotion claim amid Sheffield United play-off hopes

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood believes the last ten games of the 2021/22 campaign will be crucial in deciding who is and isn’t in the promotion mix at the end of the season, speaking to the BBC Football Daily Podcast.

The Blades are currently in fifth place following their resurgence under Paul Heckingbottom, but currently sit just two points above seventh-placed side Middlesbrough who have a game in hand over the South Yorkshire side.

However, the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town have played one more game than United, with the former currently sitting level on points and the Terriers two points above Heckingbottom’s men at this stage.

With eight games to go for United, there’s still plenty to play for with an automatic promotion spot still in reach, though they will have a considerable challenge in catching AFC Bournemouth with the Cherries having two more games to play than their promotion rivals and an eight-point lead over them.

At the other end of the scale, the Blades could still potentially drop down of the top six between now and the end of this term with the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest continuing to look a real threat.

And Northern Ireland international Norwood believes it’s the latter stages of the season that will decide who will be in the top six at the end of the season, a claim that has been backed up by his own side’s poor start to the season before their rise.

He said (via the Sheffield Star): “Having been part of teams that have been promoted, the last 10 games is when the season is decided.

“Sometimes the team that sprints off to a good start finishes mid table, and that’s the Championship.

“We beat Middlesbrough 4-1 and then got beat 4-1 away at Coventry. It’s up and then it’s down.”

The Verdict:

The Northern Irishman has summed it up perfectly. Although getting off to a good start can only be a positive, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City’s decline shows it isn’t the be-all and end-all.

After ten league games this term, with the Baggies remaining unbeaten and the Blades continuing to struggle under Slavisa Jokanovic, it would have been hard to believe the latter would climb above the former at any point during 2021/22.

However, the Blades’ board acted decisively to bring Heckingbottom in as opposed to the Baggies who arguably should have sacked Valerien Ismael sooner after failing to live up to expectations.

Queens Park Rangers are another side who are also threatening to sink further down the table despite spending most of the campaign in and around the promotion mix – and that would be a major shame for Mark Warburton’s men who have performed admirably this season up until recent times.

One side threatening to take their spot in the promotion mix is Forest, who had won just one point from their opening eight league games of the season before their meteoric rise under Steve Cooper.