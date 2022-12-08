Oliver Norwood makes prediction about Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye

Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood has predicted that Iliman Ndiaye will make his way into the Premier League sooner rather than later.

The Senegal forward has made his return to Bramall Lane ahead of the Championship’s comeback this weekend.

Ndiaye was a key part of the side as they reached the Last 16 of the winter World Cup, losing out to England in the first knockout round.

Norwood has praised the 22-year old for taking on the mantle left behind by Morgan Gibbs-White last summer.

The midfielder agrees that Ndiaye has stepped up to the plate and has made a big impact on the team’s performance levels this season.

He claimed that it is only a matter of time before the forward finds himself competing in the Premier League, with or without United.

“I think he has [stepped up to the plate], so far,” said Norwood, via The Star.

“He and Morgan played together last year but I do think he’s risen to that challenge.

“His season’s been incredible so far but he’s got to keep it going now, hasn’t he? Ili will know that himself.

“He knows he’s still a young player and he listens to the right people.

“If he can keep it going … if he isn’t going to play in the Premier League with us, he definitely will play in the Premier League.

“He’s got that much talent.

“Football can change, from day to day and even minute by minute.

“But credit to him.

“He worked hard over the summer and he’s a fantastic talent.

“I’m glad he’s in our side and no-one else’s.”

Ndiaye has played in each of the team’s Championship games so far this season, contributing nine goals and two assists in the process.

The Senegal man is the team’s top scorer in the league, and has played a key role in their promotion push in the first half of this campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side returns to action this weekend with the visit of Huddersfield Town to Bramall Lane on 10 December.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen whether Ndiaye will be available for selection this weekend, but his potential absence would be a big blow to the team.

He has been a critical part of the side’s attack and his performances have really stood out as a result.

Ndiaye has stepped up to the plate really well this campaign, taking on the mantle as the main man at United following the departure of Gibbs-White.

There is no doubt that many took notice of his performances at the World Cup, so it would come as no surprise to see him linked with a top flight move in the summer if the Blades fail to gain promotion.