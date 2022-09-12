Oliver Norwood makes honest prediction about Sheffield United team-mate as Swansea clash looms

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has admitted that he believes that team-mate Iliman Ndiaye is destined to play at the highest level in the future.

Ndiaye has made a fantastic start to the 2022/23 campaign and will be determined to deliver the goods in the Blades’ clash with Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow.

The 22-year-old emerged as an important player for the Blades during the latter stages of the previous campaign as he was utilised in an advanced role in the absence of Billy Sharp.

During the club’s final seven league games, Ndiaye managed to provide five direct goal contributions.

The Senegal international has started seven of the Blades’ eight fixtures in the Championship this season.

As well as finding the back of the net on four occasions at this level during the current term, Ndiaye has also chipped in with one assist.

Currently top of the Championship standings, the Blades ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with Swansea.

Ahead of this fixture, Norwood has lauded Ndiaye for the positive impact that he has made this season in a United shirt.

Speaking to The Star about Ndiaye, Norwood said: “Teams will probably start targeting him now.

“But that won’t stop him because if they put three (men) on him, he’ll just go around them.

“And when they kick him, he just gets back up.

"Iliman, like I say, will play at the highest level and hopefully that's going to be with us."

The Verdict

When you consider that Ndiaye is an incredibly talented player, there is no reason why he cannot go on to feature week-in, week-out in the Premier League in the not-too-distant future. By continuing to develop under the guidance of Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom, the attacking midfielder will be ready to make the step up in level. Having made one cameo appearance in the top-flight during his career, Ndiaye will be determined to earn another opportunity to play in this division by helping his side achieve promotion during the current campaign. Providing that they are able to maintain their consistency over the course of coming months, the Blades could emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion.