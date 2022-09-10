Oliver Norwood makes Bramall Lane ‘fear factor’ claim after recent Sheffield United form

Sheffield United’s good start to the season has given Oliver Norwood the belief that teams have a fear factor when they come up against the Blades.

It’s a feeling that the former Huddersfield and Fulham midfielder has felt before in their previous promotion campaign in 2018-19.

The home form for the Blades has been exceptional this season and the bedrock of their success this season, winning all four games there so far.

They’ve scored 11 goals in that time and conceded just once making them the early pace setters in the Championship.

This is despite the team suffering with 11 injuries throughout their squad.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Norwood said of the fear factor other teams face when taking on Paul Heckinbottom’s side: “We know what to expect at Bramall Lane, it’s a difficult afternoon for anyone.

“How many games in a row can we win at home because we want to make it a really difficult place for teams to come.

“We’ve got back to it being intimidating, where the crowd are really on the opposition’s back and behind us. I think we’ve got it back to that place where everybody knows they’ve got a difficult afternoon if they come to Sheffield United. “Before the game you could see the fear in teams, you could sense it. Every team that came here, you looked across the tunnel and thought, ‘We’ve got you.'” Sheffield United will be hoping they can continue their good form once football is back underway.

The Verdict

It’s no secret that Bramall Lane is a fortress for Sheffield United.

It’s been hugely important for them over the years and will continue to be the case for many more. However, they will need to continue their good form if they are win promotion and Heckingbottom will know that.

They’ll also need to replicate their home performances in their away games, with Sheffield United underwhelming some when on the road at times.

That being said, it’s been an incredible start for the Blades this season which is exemplified when you consider how many injuries they have throughout their squad.