Oliver Norwood has issued a message to Sheffield United supporters ahead of the team’s huge FA Cup semi-final clash this evening.

The Blades face current Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley for a place in the final against either Brighton or Manchester United.

Norwood has been a key part of Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season as they chase promotion back to the top flight.

The midfielder has featured 42 times in the Championship, as well as in victories against Millwall and Wrexham on this road to Wembley Stadium this campaign.

It is expected that the 32-year-old will play a role in the team on Saturday given the absences of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle due to the pair being ineligible to face their parent club.

While it will be a huge occasion for the team, Norwood has stressed that he and his teammates do not intend to get wrapped up in the spectacle of the moment.

The United veteran has claimed it will be a great moment for some of the long-standing members of the squad, but that they know how difficult a challenge Pep Guardiola’s side will represent.

“It means a lot, definitely,” said Norwood, via The Star.

“It’s a real proud moment, to have the privilege to represent Sheffield United Football Club at Wembley, in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

“And we’ll give it everything we’ve got. You can be rest assured of that.

“Hopefully it’ll be good enough but it’ll be a real proud moment and for the likes of [Billy] Sharpy, [Chris] Bash, [John] Flecky and myself, especially the lads who went through League One and the Championship.

“It’ll be a real proud moment for us.

“We won’t do that [get caught up in the occasion].

“We’ve never done that.

“We’ll be respectful, we’re not stupid, but we’re really looking forward to taking the challenge head-on.

“We shouldn’t be daunted by it.

“It’s a big occasion, but it’s just a bigger stadium with more people there.

“It’s a pitch, a ball and 11 men against 11.

“We’re excited, can’t wait to get down there and looking forward to it.

“The lads have played in big games and this is no different.”

Guardiola’s side are chasing a treble and are in between two massive games in their season.

It is likely that will result in the Premier League side playing a weakened side on Saturday as they juggle a title challenge and a Champions League campaign.

However, some of the names likely to step into the side include the likes of World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, as well as Phil Foden, Aymeric Laporte and other big name players.

United go into the game as massive underdogs either way, so it will be a huge challenge to reach the final.