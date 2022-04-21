Oliver McBurnie injury update emerges ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Cardiff

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Oliver McBurnie is set to miss the remainder of the campaign due to a foot injury that he sustained during the club’s recent defeat to Reading.

The forward had to be substituted after picking up this particular issue and is now expected to be out of action for months rather than weeks.

After only managing to provide two direct goal contributions in the Premier League last season, the forward would have been hoping to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in a lower division during the current term.

However, despite making 28 appearances in the second-tier, McBurnie failed to score a single goal for the Blades before suffering this injury setback.

Having featured up-front in the club’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Monday, Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White could both be tasked with leading the line again this weekend when the Blades take on Cardiff City.

Ahead of this clash, Heckingbottom has shared an update on McBurnie.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the Scotland international, Heckingbottom said: “Bad news regarding Oli Mac.

“Ligament damage and some fractures in his foot.

“We will have to look into that to see if he needs surgery but it’s still going to be months rather than weeks.

“A blow for us and a blow for Oli.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the Blades are already unable to call upon the services of Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick due to their respective issues, the last thing that they needed was McBurnie to suffer an injury.

However, with the forward set to be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future, United’s hopes of securing a place in the play-offs may depend on whether Billy Sharp will be able to deliver the goods in their last three league games.

The 36-year-old has provided 21 direct goal contributions in 38 league appearances this season and is expected to play some part in their showdown with Cardiff after making progress with his fitness this week.

With Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers all looking to overtake the Blades in the league standings, Heckingbottom’s side cannot afford to slip up at Bramall Lane on Saturday.