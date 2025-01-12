Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has revealed he wants to keep QPR and Blackburn Rovers target Jeffrey Schlupp but did not close the door on a January exit.

Schlupp came off the bench in Palace’s FA Cup third round victory over League One Stockport County on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has been limited to cameo appearances for the Eagles this term and is out of contract at Selhurst Park in the summer.

Jeffrey Schlupp for Crystal Palace in 2024/25 (Transfermarkt) Appearances (Starts) Minutes played Goals Assists 15 (0) 172 0 0

Championship clubs are reportedly interested in the utility player. Blackburn have been linked with a loan move that could lead to a permanent deal at the end of the 2024/25 campaign but they are now said to face competition from QPR and teams in the MLS.

Oliver Glasner keen to keep Crystal Palace squad together

Speaking after his side’s FA Cup victory on Sunday, Glasner revealed he was keen to keep Schlupp at the club but hinted that a move could happen if the player asks to leave.

“I want us to keep the squad together," he said. "It’s not like we have a huge amount of on-field players. We have 21, (Matheus) Franca including.”

The Austrian coach added: “The number of players is not that high. I really appreciate Jeffery’s experience and he can play in different positions. Today, also because Tyrick Mitchell was really ill and we wanted a left-footed wing-back.

“He can play there, he can play in the 10, he can play as a midfielder. Because he is so experienced, he can play almost anywhere.

“But at the end, it is the same as the other players. Schlupp is now 32. His contract ends in the summer and if he wants to have a change and get a two or three-year contract somewhere, he will come but at the moment no one has come and said they want to leave.

"If we want to keep the squad, if the players want to stay here, that’s the best situation we can have.”

While Glasner has made it clear he is keen to keep his squad together, the Palace boss' comments offer hope to Rovers and QPR.

He appears to be open to letting the 32-year-old leave should an opportunity arise and the player ask to go. The onus is now on the Championship clubs to convince Schlupp to join them.

John Eustace and Marti Cifuentes are both building something exciting at their respective clubs and it's clear to see why they'd like to recruit the Eagles player. He's versatile, a hard worker, remains rapid, and has plenty of experience – both in winning promotion from the Championship and in the Premier League.

Competition from MLS sides could be an issue given where the player is in his career.