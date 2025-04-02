It has been an excellent few months for Coventry City in the Championship, but they suffered a rare setback as they were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Friday night.

Coventry made the controversial decision to part company with long-serving manager Mark Robins in November, replacing him with Frank Lampard, and the managerial change has certainly had the desired effect.

Despite sitting 17th in the table when Lampard arrived, the Sky Blues surged into play-off contention after a recent run of 10 victories in 12 games, but it was a tough evening for them against automatic promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

Goals from Gustavo Hamer, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster gave the Blades a deserved three-goal lead after a dominant performance, and while Jack Rudoni did pull one back for the visitors in stoppage time, it came much too late for them to mount a comeback.

The defeat did not prove to be too damaging for Coventry as the two sides directly below them - West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City - were also beaten on Saturday, meaning that Lampard's men remain fifth in the table, but the serious-looking injury sustained by goalkeeper Oliver Dovin is a big cause for concern.

Championship table (as it stands 1st April) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 39 27 83 2 Leeds United 39 51 81 3 Burnley 39 42 81 4 Sunderland 39 19 72 5 Coventry City 39 5 59 6 West Brom 39 13 57 7 Middlesbrough 39 10 57 8 Bristol City 39 7 57

Dovin joined Coventry from Swedish side Hammarby in the summer, and he started the club's first six games of the season, but he was dropped in September following some uncertain performances, with Robins turning to the experienced Ben Wilson.

The 22-year-old made a swift return to the starting line-up just three games later after Wilson suffered a knee injury, but his reprieve was short-lived as he was dropped in November by caretaker manager Rhys Carr in favour of Brad Collins.

Lampard initially stuck with Collins after taking over at the CBS Arena, but he decided to turn back to Dovin in late December, and it proved to be a good move as he went on to keep seven clean sheets in his next 17 appearances to help provide a solid platform for the Sky Blues' rise up the table.

Dovin's impressive form earned him a call-up to the senior Sweden squad during the recent international break, and he was an unused substitute for the games against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland, but he could now be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

After receiving treatment on the pitch for several minutes following a collision with Tyrese Campbell in the box, Dovin was stretchered off towards the end of the first half at Bramall Lane on Friday night, and Lampard admitted post-match that he was concerned by the potential severity of the injury.

"We don’t know yet. It’s a knee injury to be assessed," Lampard told Coventry Live.

"I am bit concerned about it but we don’t know enough about it yet."

When pressed further about whether Dovin had suffered a knee ligament injury, Lampard said: "Yeah, possibly. I didn’t see what happened but obviously it’s a concern but we’ll have to see."

Lampard will likely provide a more comprehensive update on Dovin's fitness ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley, but the fact that the Sky Blues decided to recall young goalkeeper Luke Bell from his loan spell at non-league side Gloucester City this week suggests that he could be facing an extended lay-off.