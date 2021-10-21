Oliver Burke shares injury update ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Barnsley

Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke has taken to Instagram to share an update on how his rehabilitation from injury is going ahead of the club’s clash with Barnsley this weekend.

The Scotland international has recently been forced to watch on from the sidelines after picking up a knock to his heel during the Blades’ Carabao Cup clash with Southampton in September.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have struggled for consistency in Burke’s absence.

Whilst the Blades have managed to seal victories over Derby County and Stoke City at Bramall Lane, their progress in the second-tier has been hindered by defeats to Middlesbrough, AFC Bournemouth and Millwall.

Currently 17th in the second-tier standings, United will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Sunday in their meeting with Barnsley.

Although the Blades may fancy their chances of beating a Tykes side who have lost their last five league games, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

Ahead of this particular fixture, Burke has revealed on Instagram that although he is frustrated with his current issue, he is hoping to get back on the grass soon.

The 24-year-old posted: “Very frustrating being injured but hopefully can get back on the grass soon.”

The Verdict

When Burke is fit enough to feature for the Blades in the Championship, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to force his way into the club’s starting eleven.

Certainly not short of attacking options, Jokanovic is currently able to turn to the likes of Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster for inspiration.

In order to earn Jokanovic’s trust, Burke will need to showcase his talent in training as his performances earlier this season left a lot to be desired.

During the three league games that he has played for the Blades, the former West Bromwich Albion man has only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.07 in the Championship.

When you consider that Burke has only scored two goals in 35 appearances for United, it is fair to say that forward has yet to justify the club’s decision to sign him.