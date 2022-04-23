Oliver Burke makes admission over potential permanent Millwall transfer agreement with Sheffield United

Oliver Burke has hinted that he would like to make his stay at Millwall a permanent one after his January arrival on loan from Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old has endured a tough time at Bramall Lane since he was involved in a swap deal in the summer of 2020 with Callum Robinson, which saw the Republic of Ireland international head to West Bromwich Albion.

Burke swapped The Hawthorns for Bramall Lane at the same time and made 25 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring just the once against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was not fancied though by either Slavisa Jokanovic or Paul Heckingbottom earlier this season though, with the Scot being reduced to just three appearances in the league – his last coming in August for the Blades.

A temporary switch to the Lions came about during the January transfer window and despite spending a month on the sidelines, the 25-year-old has featured 11 times and got off the mark against Barnsley in a 4-1 victory earlier in April.

Burke has one year remaining on his deal at United going into this summer, but he’s made it clear that he would be delighted if the chance to move to The Den on a full-time basis came around.

“I haven’t had the game-time I would have liked at Sheffield United. It’s not really gone as planned,” Burke admitted to News at Den.

“I think we just have to see what happens. I can’t really say too much at this point.

“I just have to do my very best on this loan at Millwall and if something comes up here, then amazing.

“I’m really enjoying my time here, I feel like I have settled in really well with my team-mates, they’re a great bunch of boys here.

“I feel good here but we’ll have to see what happens, you know what football can be like. We’ll see.”

The Verdict

Burke is a player that has always had potential from his teenage days – that is what got him a big-money move from Nottingham Forest to RB Leipzig – but that potential has somewhat gone to waste.

The Scotland international has not hit the heights that were expected of him, but at the age of 25 he still has time to get better.

He just needs to thrive in an environment that gives him chances and appreciates him – Millwall are doing that right now.

Wages may be an issue, however if the opportunity to join the Lions permanently does come up in the summer then Burke would be foolish to say no at this stage.