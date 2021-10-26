Oliver Burke issues one-word message on Instagram as he struggles for Sheffield United action

Oliver Burke has had a difficult last few seasons ever since he left Nottingham Forest and has struggled for first team action at the start of 2021/22.

The 24-year-old started the Blades’ first two matches of the campaign and made an appearance off the bench in their 4-0 drubbing at West Bromwich Albion but has not been involved since in the league.

Considering the transfer fees he has accumulated so far in his career the weight of expectation has been heavy on Burke’s shoulders but it has not affected his determination to succeed.

Burke took to Instagram in documenting his desire to make a first team return.

He wrote: “Focused”

There is a lot of competition for places at the top of the pitch at Bramall Lane and therefore a January move for Burke would not be a surprise. Nottingham Forest could be on the lookout for a different option in the final third and Max Lowe has already been sent to the City Ground on a temporary basis this term.

Burke would have to make his way past Lys Mousset, Billy Sharp, Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster to get a chance under Slavisa Jokanovic, his determination is admirable in such a bleak situation.

The Verdict

Burke managed four goals in five Championship outings before being signed by RB Leipzig in 2016. The Scotsman has not beaten that goal tally in any campaign since and West Bromwich Albion made a loss of just under £8 million from when they bought him to selling him to United according to Transfermarkt.

It has been a very curious case in recent years, at 24 Burke still has time to prove himself but such that is running out with his deal at Bramall Lane concluding at the end of next season. It will be interesting to see if he can force his way back into the Serbian manager’s reckoning.