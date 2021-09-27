Oliver Burke, Ethan Ampadu, Lyle Taylor among those to react to Max Lowe’s Nottingham Forest post

Steve Cooper’s first game in charge of Nottingham Forest ended in a 1-1 draw with Millwall at the weekend.

The Welshman took to the City Ground home dugout for the first time on an exciting afternoon for Forest supporters, with Millwall travelling to the East Midlands.

But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the first half, with Matt Smith rising highest to nod in Sheyi Ojo’s cross.

But Forest improved in the second half, and they found a leveller through Max Lowe albeit in fortunate circumstances.

Lowe’s cross from the left deceived Bartosz Bialkowski, sailing over the goalkeeper’s head and cannoning in off the far post.

Lowe chose not to celebrate, perhaps left embarrassed at the fortune of his goal, and some of his current and former teammates have poked fun at him on Instagram.

Among those are Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu, Sheffield United’s Zak Brunt and Oliver Burke, and Forest forward Lyle Taylor.

The Verdict

It may have been a fortunate goal, but it came at a time where Forest deserved an equaliser as they started the second half much brighter.

Djed Spence and Lowe have really made a difference to the way Forest have gone about things and played in the last two games.

The wing-back system is one which suits them, and they can now look to make minor tweaks as Cooper looks to design his perfect team.